QUINCY — Following an absence of five years, the Big River Swing Machine returns to the stage Wednesday night at the State Street Theater.
Taking the state from 7:30-9:30 p.m., Big River Swing Machine plays a wide variety of swing band standards and modern jazz tunes. It was organized in the late 1990s and has played at different locations around town over the years. The band stopped performing in 2017 when its previous home performance venue closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.