QUINCY — Jack Cox probably could have done anything or gone anywhere to celebrate his 70th birthday.
But what he wanted most to do was play with his high school band one more time.
His wish came true Friday as he played his clarinet to the familiar strains of “Stand Up and Cheer” with the Quincy High School Marching Band.
“Suddenly I was 18 years old again,” Cox said.
The celebration continues today as Cox serves as grand marshal of the Octoberfest parade, leading the band down Maine Street just as he did as QHS drum major in the 1968-69 school year.
“There are nights when I wake up, and I hear the old band, the drums,” Cox said. “I had to come back.”
It was a homecoming for Cox, who now lives in Madison, Wis., and an opportunity for today’s students to gain a better appreciation of the band’s legacy.
Cox and Band Director Matt Gabriel had emailed a couple years ago about the history of the band. This time, Cox’s wife Nancy reached out to Gabriel to see if the music department could “make something happen” with his birthday wish.
“It worked out Octoberfest fit their schedule, and it morphed into him being grand marshal,” Gabriel said. “It’s a nice moment as we celebrate the 100th year as a music department to see the passion people still have for our program.”
Cox talked with band students about following in the footsteps of his father, who marched with the band under Paul Morrison, and the value in doing things well while remembering that others may have “a little bigger perspective” to share “that will make what you do that much better.”
Then Cox asked to lead the band in the school song one more time before making a presentation to drum major Courtney Johnson — a baton engraved with her name, like was done in 1969, to pass down to the next drum major.
“It’s a sign of recognizing excellence in leadership. I wanted to give that back to her,” Cox said.
“I was really honored he did that,” Johnson said. “It really shows how our tradition, the family that this band creates, lasts a lifetime. Even when you’re 70 years old, you can still have a love for this band.”
After graduating from QHS, Cox went to Purdue University to study engineering, while serving as principal alto saxophonist with the university’s symphonic band, and a career working to create coastlines resilient against the effects of climate change.
Cox now serves as partner and lead coastal engineer for Edgewater Resources, solving problems that occur at the water’s edge with projects across the United States and as far away as Peru, Cyprus, China, Australia, New Zealand and the high Arctic.
“I have been a few places, done a few things,” Cox said.
An adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin, he also lectures at Purdue and the U.S. Naval Academy while serving as president of the Academy of Coastal, Ocean, Port and Navigation Engineers and as a commissioner to the Permanent International Association of Navigation Congresses.
“People worry about Quincy being a small town, but there’s few places in the country I’ve gone that you don’t run into someone who has some connection to Quincy. It’s an amazing community that reaches out,” Cox said. “This town, and especially this band, have done amazing things for the world.”
Gabriel hopes Cox will be an inspiration to the band — both in his career achievements and his love of music.
“When you’re 70, you can still play your instrument, play ‘Stand Up and Cheer,’” Gabriel said. “The whole point of what we do is develop a lifelong appreciation of music.”
