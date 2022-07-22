Honoring the legacy

Emily Lombardi from the District presents a gift basket to Bret Austin at Friday night's Blues in the District concert in Washington Park. Austin, Fran Cook, Sandy Austin, and Karol Ehmen were honored as the founders of the free summer concert series during the 25th Anniversary season.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Bret Austin said that he's starting to come to terms with the idea that he may be called on to mark anniversary events he had a hand in throughout the community.

"At first it just felt like I couldn't be that old, it couldn't have been that long ago," he said. "But I'm happy to embrace that legacy."

