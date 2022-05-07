QUINCY — Blues in the District returns for another summer of sweltering blues tunes as the free concert series celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
“The District is proud to continue this Quincy tradition for its 25th milestone anniversary season,” said Jeremy Ledford, director of programming and marketing for the District. “(We) anticipate even more turnout from previous years as the event continues to grow.”
The concerts, hosted in the Washington Park gazebo, happen on the second and fourth Fridays of June, July, and August. Food and drink vendors will be on hand, and community members are invited to bring a chair and a cooler and enjoy the open-air events.
“We feel the event is an important aspect to our downtown’s culture,” Ledford said. “It works to accomplish our goals of creating and maintaining a vibrant, dynamic downtown community.”
The lineup for this year’s concert series brings back some favorites and introduces some new artists to the Quincy music scene.
On June 10, Chicago’s Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys will kick off the summer, followed by the Coyote Bill Boogie Band out of Kansas City on June 24. July brings the heat when the Quad Cities’ own Matt Fuller Band takes the stage on July 8, while the Travis Ried Band from Iowa sets up shop on July 22.
Closing out the anniversary year, Jeff Chapman brings his Brother Jefferson band to the Gem City on August 12 before the August 26 closer from Hurricane Ruth, who currently holds the title of No. 1 blues album in the country.
“Blues in The District makes Quincy a destination city during the summer months” Ledford said. “We know the collateral from that is positive both within the downtown and throughout the entire city.”
For a schedule of free shows and for other events happening in the District, visit thedistrictquincy.com.
