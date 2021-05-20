QUINCY — A summer staple is returning to downtown Quincy next month, as restrictions on gatherings are loosened around the state and across the country.
Blues in the District returns to the Washington Park gazebo on June 11. Now in the 24th season, the free concert series features six shows on Friday evenings.
Bruce Guthrie, executive director for the District in Quincy, said the organization is eager to see the crowds back in the park.
“We had to take a year off from Washington Park,” Guthrie said. “But we are back with a great line-up of bands and some wonderful vendors and sponsors this year. We are looking forward to seeing all of our friends back in the park for a great summer of Blues music.
“In order for the Blues in the District to continue to be a free concert, we have so many wonderful supporters,” he added. “It begins with our title sponsor Blessing Health Systems and the over one hundred companies and individuals who make this event happen each year.”
The line-up for shows this year kicks off with Chicago bluesman Johnny Burgin on June 11. June 25, during Q-Fest weekend, Mississippi Heat will take the stage, with Kent Burnside performing on July 9. July 23 sees Downriver Dan in front of the crowd, with the Flood Brothers on August 13. The season will close out with the Avey Grouws Band on August 27. All six shows start and 5:30 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m.
“Blues in the District brings families and friends to the Heart of Quincy to enjoy live, quality music,” Guthrie said. “It’s a way for several thousand people to come to historic Quincy downtown and enjoy beautiful Washington Park.”
In addition to Blues in the District, plans are in progress to bring music back to the public during all of Q-Fest weekend. Musicians will be playing all day in Washington Park on June 26 and 27, and the street concert returns the evening of the June 26. This year’s concert will feature Top Gunz, a much-loved ‘80s rock cover band from St. Louis.
“We are always looking for ideas to bring people to the downtown,” Guthrie said, “and music is an important part of that.”
Guthrie added that the District’s board and committees are already taking an early look at celebrating Blues in the District’s silver anniversary next summer.
“It is amazing that the summer of 2022 will be the 25th anniversary of Blues in the District,” he said. “We are beginning discussion about how we will celebrate our 25th year and we want to recognize that milestone all summer.”