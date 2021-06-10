Blues returns to Washington Park

QUINCY — The 24th season of Quincy's Blues in the District kicks off with the return of live music in Washington Park on Friday.
The day starts off with local performer Travis Hoffman playing the Noon Blues set. The headline act, Johnny Burgin from Chicago, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington Park gazebo.
Blues in the District wasn't dormant during the 2020 summer. Rather than concerts in the park, the shows were performed at Washington Theater and streamed online. 2021 sees the performances return outdoors, with crowds filling Washington Park for warm nights of hot blues music.
Blues in the District is hosted the second and fourth Fridays in June, July, and August. Local performers will offer a lunch show at noon on each date. Other performances this year will be Mississippi Heat on June 25, Kent Burnside on July 9, Downriver Dan on July 23, The Flood Brothers on August 13, and the Avery Grouws Band on August 27.