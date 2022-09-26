QUINCY – With a beer in one hand, cigar in another and suited up in authentic German attire, Russ Dittmer felt right at home Saturday afternoon on York Street.
His wife, Karen, even moreso.
“This is where I grew up,” Karen said. “I’m a south end girl and have been since my family moved to Quincy in 1951. We spoke German while I was growing up, and I can still sprechen a little deutsche every so often.”
Russ and Karen Dittmer were among a hearty sun-splashed crowd at the Quincy Rotary’s ninth annual Oktoberfest who enjoyed their steins of bier, brats and sauerkraut, and spoonfuls of German potato salad.
Mason Owen of Hannibal had plenty to celebrate after winning the 5 p.m. heat of the .2K Beer & Brat Dash. It was his first attempt at the 200-meter challenge; he said the key to victory was in his pre-race preparation.
“I worked really hard on this,” Owen said. It really came down to technique.”
Stomach expansion, Owen said, is really key to consumer the beer and brat down in a timely manner.
“That 200 meters is no joke,” said Owen, who was a sprinter at Clark County High, back in the day.
Owen thanked his fan base, girlfriend Jazzalyn Orton of Hannibal, for her support while basking in the glow of victory.
“I caught a tailwind heading into turn one, and we kept it compact heading for home,” Owen said, while keeping a straight face throughout the entire post-race interview.
Rotary spokesperson Holly Cain was pleasantly pleased with the turnout midway through the event, which this year featured a change in the music lineup. The Johnny Cash tribute band Folsom Prison Five injected a different vibe that Cain felt worked well at the ninth annual gathering.
“It’s in the streets and it’s in the former Dick Brothers (Bros.) Brewery, and that — in my opinion — makes it special," Cain said, while handing out awards near the Beer & Brat Dash finish line. "People can see the tunnels underground, and really see when Quincy was a thriving brewery community with 18 breweries.
"With (Dick Bros.) larger than Anheuser-Busch (at that time in the late 1800s), this has to be the location for Oktoberfest. I think it’s the best party in the street all year."
