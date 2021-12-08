CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College will host their annual choral Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the school's Alexander Campbell Auditorium of the Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center.
Performances at the concert will include the Collegiate, Concert, and Chamber choirs, under the direction of assistant professor of music Dr. Scott Allison, with Dr. Dylan Marney, associate professor of music, providing piano accompaniment. Dr. Aren Van Houzen, assistant professor of music, will be directing other instrumental portions of the concert.
Beginning with a performance of "Veni, Veni Emmanuel" by John Michael Trotta from the Collegiate Choir, the concert will the feature "Psallite" by Praetorius and the spiritual "Go Where I Send Thee!"
The Concert Choir will take the stage for a selection of contemporary composers and conclude with a performance of "Hallelujah" from Handel's "Messiah." The Chamber Choir will present their rendition of "Hosanna."
The Christmas concert is free and open to the public. Following the the performances, guests are invited to the Merillat Recital Hall for a dessert reception and music from the Jazz Ensemble. For those who are not able to attend in person, the concert will be streamed online at bit.ly/C-SCChristmasConcert.
