CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College Division of Fine, Applied, and Literary Arts and Music Department will host the fall concert of the wind ensemble at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The concert, titled "War and Peace," represents powerful and dramatic musical arrangements, including Barber's "Commando March" and Holsinger's "On a Hymnsong of Phillip Bliss," based off the Christian hymn "It Is Well With My Soul." Staples of band literature, such as "Suite Francaise" from Darius Milhaud and John Barnes Chances's "Variations on a Korean Folk Song" will also feature in the performance.
The concert is free and open to the public at the Alexander Campbell Auditorium of the school's Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center. The wind ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Trent A. Holinger, associate professor of music, and features the best wind, brass, and percussion players in attendance at C-SC.
