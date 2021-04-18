QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre brings live music back to their stage with the music revue titled "Wonderful Things: The Songs of Jerry Herman."
The seven-member ensemble cast for "Wonderful Things" will take the stage for performances May 13 through 16, and May 20 through 23 and will be performing numbers from "La Cage aux Folles," "Mame," and "Hello, Dolly!"
James Hobbins, Allison Hutson, Heidi Larner, Jillian Miller, Michael D. Perkins, Megan Peters, and Drew Quintero will perform pieces composed by Jerry Herman for the Broadway productions. The title of the revue comes from a line of dialogue in "Hello, Dolly!" that asks "Isn't the world full of wonderful things?"
Tickets for the performances will go on sale this week at $25 each. Season ticket-holders for the 2020 season will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets Monday and Tuesday before they go on sale to the general public on Wednesday. Tickets may be purchased online at 1qct.org or at the box office in person or by phone at 217-222-3209. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before curtain on show-days.
Tickets to the show will be sold as general admission and seats will then be assigned by the box office to ensure adequate distancing is maintained. Audience sizes are limited per the state’s guidelines. The theatre has implemented new policies and procedures to promote the safest environment possible. To view the theatre’s complete reopening plan, visit the QCT website at 1qct.org.