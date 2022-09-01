PALMYRA, Mo. — Country star Chris Janson returns to the area to help raise money for Down Country.
The Down Country Charity Country Music Concert will take center stage at the Marion County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Gigi Gianni of Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers will perform the National Anthem, with Michael Ray opening the show. Janson takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. for the headlining set.
General admission tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the gate, with VIP tickets available for $100 each. All profits from ticket sales will go to benefit Down Country, a 501c3 charity. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, with bleacher seating available in the general admission area, along with beer sales, and food sales from Rebel Pig barbeque will be available.
The VIP section will include beer sales as well as a private bar and luxury restroom trailers. No bleachers are available in the VIP section.
For more information on Down Country or to purchase tickets for the concert, please visit upatdowncountry.com.
