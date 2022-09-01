PALMYRA, Mo. — Country star Chris Janson returns to the area to help raise money for Down Country.

The Down Country Charity Country Music Concert will take center stage at the Marion County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Gigi Gianni of Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers will perform the National Anthem, with Michael Ray opening the show. Janson takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. for the headlining set.

