CARTHAGE, Ill. — Two very different shows are slated to take the stage at the Legacy Theater in Carthage this month.
On April 15, Bill Boronkay and Andy Beningo bring the "Dry Bar Comedy" show to the Legacy Theater.
Boronkay’s comedy has been heard on Sirius/XM, Bob & Tom, ESPN Radio and various radio stations across the country. In 2020, Dry Bar Comedy released Bill’s first stand up special, which is gaining views globally. He currently hosts the nationally syndicated “Cruise-In” on FOX Sports, Bally Sports, Rev’n and Fun Roads television networks. He’s also the host and creator of the web series, “The Fired Sports Guy.”
Beningo has been named Best Comedian by both the Detroit Metro Times and Detroit Hour magazine. He was named one of the 40 Best Up and Coming Comedians in the country and has been on AXS Gotham Comedy Live and CMT's Next Big Comic.
On April 29, a tribute concert featuring the music of the late Marvin Gaye and other Motown artists will roll into Carthage. "Let’s Get It On: Jackie’s Boy Celebrating Music of Marvin Gaye and Motown" will feature Grammy Award-winning hits performed by Carlos Battey, known as Jackie's Boy.
A winning songwriter in his own right, Jackie’s Boy has written, sung, and performed to countless audiences. His proven talents bring success and flair to every project he selects.
The curtain goes up both nights at 7 p.m. Tickets for these shows are available at the Legacy Theater box office, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 217-357-9479 or visit thelegacytheater.com for more information.
