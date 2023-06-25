Calm before the storms

Volunteers and early arrivals enjoyed some time on the Sixth Street Promenade Saturday evening ahead of the planned Knapheide Community Concert. A line of storms moving through the area forced the cancellation of the concert, though food and drink vendors remained on hand for those who chose to chance the weather.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Just before an early summer shower rolled through the area, volunteers and vendors were hard at work putting the final touches on the Sixth Street Promenade area ahead of Saturday's Community Concert.

Terry Durk had his food truck, the American Burrito Company, set up just south of Hampshire Street. He was already doing a brisk business even before the gates officially opened. He said the increasing popularity of food trucks in the Quincy area was inevitable.

