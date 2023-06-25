QUINCY — Just before an early summer shower rolled through the area, volunteers and vendors were hard at work putting the final touches on the Sixth Street Promenade area ahead of Saturday's Community Concert.
Terry Durk had his food truck, the American Burrito Company, set up just south of Hampshire Street. He was already doing a brisk business even before the gates officially opened. He said the increasing popularity of food trucks in the Quincy area was inevitable.
"We're from southwest Florida, we spend six month of the year there, and six month here," Durk said. "Down there, food trucks are taking over everything. I think a lot of it comes from being forced to shut down during COVID. Everybody's got to eat."
Durk said he's gotten nothing but positive feedback on the menu he serves.
"Everyone seems to love the food from American Burrito Company," he said.
District Executive Director Emily Lombardi said the current estimates placed the weekend total at around 10,000 people visiting the downtown area with all the events happening.
"This weekend is always so fun, so hectic," she said. "It was packed at Blues in the District last night, and with the Midsummer Arts Faire. We usually get a big crowd for the art festival, but something just felt like it was bringing people out more than usual last night."
Lombardi said the District has been looking at a way to get a free concert planned as a way to give back to the community. Knapheide helped make that happen this year as part of the company's 175th anniversary year. Shifting the concert east to the corner of Sixth and Maine was also a strategic move.
"It's a way to encourage people of all ages to come out and enjoy downtown," she said. "This is one of the most prominent streets for downtown businesses, so we wanted to give people the chance to see what's being offered."
This year's concert featured local country rock Blacktop South, another decision Lombardi said was made to put the spotlight on what Quincy has to offer.
"For the last few years, we've brought in bands that were regional acts from outside the area," she said. "This year, with the push to give back to the community, we really wanted to have a local band, and Blacktop South had a great sound and a great following. So they just fit what we're trying to do this year."
Unfortunately, the weather had different ideas for Saturday night. A series of storms moved through just as the band was set to hit the stage, forcing the cancellation of the concert. But even with the rainout for the band, the food and cocktails were still being served on Sixth Street.
The weekend events are just the start of a busy summer for the District. Along with Blues in the District continuing on the second and fourth Fridays in July and August, there will also be a Christmas in July event at Revelry on July 27 to raise funds for the Light the Park event this holiday season.
Lombardi said the annual Feast in the District is moving a little later this year to Sept. 17. The outdoor dining event will be held on Jersey Street this year, between the Patio Restaurant and the Armory event space. She said the volunteers and the employees are working hard to keep the downtown area vibrant.
"We have a lot of passionate employees and volunteers, people that are really interested in the economic development of downtown Quincy," she said. "We're a volunteer-driven organization, so that passion is what keeps us running.
"We just want to get people to come out and experience downtown," Lombardi added.
