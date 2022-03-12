QUINCY — In a performance originally slated for the fall of 2020, the Quincy Concert Band is happy to announce that their concert to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
"Be Heard: Wind Works by Outstanding Women" will be conducted by Dr. Trent Holinger on the Morrison Theater stage, located in the Quincy Junior High School. The performance will lift the curtain at 2:30 p.m. on March 20.
"I am thrilled to finally be bringing this concert, featuring original works by six outstanding, living female composers to Quincy," Hollinger said. "Though many advances in equality have happened since 1920, women composers are still significantly underrepresented in our concert halls and our profession."
Gayle Tenhouse, QCB's vice president and longtime clarinet player, will guest-conduct "A Jubilant Tribute" by Anne McGinty, one of the most prolific female composers in the field of concert band literature. McGinty is the first woman commissioned to write an original work the Unite States Army Band.
After intermission, the world premiere of "This Uncommon," from St. Louis composer Stephanie Berg, will be performed by a brass quintet. Band member Laura Sievert commissioned this piece on the 20th anniversary of her mother, Cheri Atterberg's passing from cancer.
The concert will also feature performances of Julie Giroux's "Poseidon" and Ericka Svanoe's "Mary Shelley Meets Frankenstein."
"There is so much power, majesty, emotion and outstanding musical craft in all of these works," Hollinger said. "What a wonderful tribute to the suffrage movement and all the significant accomplishments women have made."
The Quincy Concert Band features musicians from all walks of life. In 2019, the QCB received second place in the Community Band Division for the America Prize, the second such award in four year. was a finalist in the Community Ensemble division of the American Prize’s Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for Performance of American Music.
The Quincy Concert Band performance is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to help the all-volunteer band cover expenses. For more information on the band, visit quincyconcertband.org or search Facebook for Quincy Concert Band.
