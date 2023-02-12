Continuing their 40th Anniversary celebration, Anthrax grabbed their pals in Black Label Society and hit the road again for a second run of shows ranging from Canada to Texas. This time, the dynamic duo brought along Bay-area thrashers Exodus on the road.

In my first trip to the Factory in Chesterfield, MO, Wednesday night's show got off to a ripping start when Exodus hit the stage. One of the earliest successes in thrash metal, Exodus has been a stalwart name on the front lines of the heavy wave across the country and around the world for over 40 years. Even with that much time in the books, Exodus sounded just as raw and powerful as ever.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.