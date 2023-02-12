Continuing their 40th Anniversary celebration, Anthrax grabbed their pals in Black Label Society and hit the road again for a second run of shows ranging from Canada to Texas. This time, the dynamic duo brought along Bay-area thrashers Exodus on the road.
In my first trip to the Factory in Chesterfield, MO, Wednesday night's show got off to a ripping start when Exodus hit the stage. One of the earliest successes in thrash metal, Exodus has been a stalwart name on the front lines of the heavy wave across the country and around the world for over 40 years. Even with that much time in the books, Exodus sounded just as raw and powerful as ever.
With guitarists Gary Holt and Lee Altus, Tom Hunting behind the kit, Jack Gibson playing bass and Steve "Zetro" Souza out front leading the party, Exodus took an hour on stage, playing songs from throughout their career. Opening with "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" into "A Lesson in Violence" and "Blood In, Blood Out," the band blasted out of the gate strong and just kept building from there. By the time they wrapped up the set with "The Toxic Waltz" and "Strike of the Beast," the energy in the room was building even as the crowd was still growing.
The newest band on the bill, celebrating a paltry 25 years since their first album (making them eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year), Black Label Society took the middle slot of the night. Before the band's kabuki - the stage-blocking curtain - dropped, founder and frontman Zakk Wylde took a few moments to stick his head out and get the crowd fired up while streaming on his social media pages.
Wylde, playing guitar and handling vocals, was joined by bandmates Dario Lorina on another six- string, John DeServio on bass, and Jeff Fabb on drums. BLS plays a deep, grinding metal that blends the hard-hitting sounds Wylde helped perfect in more than three decades as lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne with a melodic, progressive sound that rattles deep in the music-lovers' soul as well as rattling the rafters.
Tracks like "Funeral Bell," Destruction Overdrive," and "Heart of Darkness" were joined by the likes of "In This River," a metal-ballad featuring Wylde on piano paying tribute to both "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Abbott, the late brothers from Pantera, as well as other friends lost along the way. The set closed out with "Suicide Messiah" and "Stillborn," with a young fan joining the band on stage for the final number.
When the house lights dropped 10 minutes ahead of headliner Anthrax's scheduled start-time, I had to scramble to grab my camera gear again because I was completely unready. As it turns out, there wasn't a rush, because that 10-minute gap was filled with a video montage of entertainment icons from all walks celebrating the band's 40th anniversary. Stars ranging from Gene Simmons of KISS, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica to Keanu Reeves, Lady Gaga, and Norman Reedus among many, many more all sang the praises of the NYC thrashers.
Frontman Joey Belladonna, guitarists Scott Ian and Jon Donais, bassist Frank Bello, and drummer Charlie Benante took to the stage to the roars of the crowd as they kicked off the show with their hit track "Among the Living" before jumping (proverbially) into the pit with "Caught in a Mosh" and "Madhouse." While all the hit tracks showed up, like "I Am The Law" and "Got the Time," Anthrax broke out a few deeper cuts, as well, like "Metal Thrashing Mad" and "Only."
To wrap up the night, following an abbreviated version of "Bring the Noise," the band brought out "Indians" to leave the crowd with a ringing in their ears, a smile on their faces, and an adrenaline rush not normally felt on a Wednesday night.
