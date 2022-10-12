This past Saturday, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis wrapped up the 2022 concert season with a hard-hitting show featuring icons of metal alongside the next generation of hard rock names.
Five Finger Death Punch headlined the show, out on the road supporting their latest album, "Afterlife." Ahead of Saturday's show, I had the chance to speak with bassist Chris Kael about the latest run of concerts.
"The tour has been going great out here," Kael said on Friday. "We've got Megadeth, the Hu, Fire From The Gods, just a great bill full of amazing individuals.
"And the crowds have been huge," he continued. "So many sold out shows on this thing. It's so wonderful being back out on tour, and being part of the healing post COVID. You know, being able to get out to give people a night out, forget about all the other troubles in the world, just kick back and relax and enjoy some Five Finger Death Punch the rest of the guys out here."
Saturday night's show was a cool evening, far different from the normal show at the venerable Shed. Texas-based Fire From The Gods took the stage at 6:30 with the sun already fading. They were firing on all cylinders with their brand of rap-metal. Vocalist A.J. Channer brings so much energy to the band's set, it's tough to not have a good time when they're on stage.
Behind them, the Mongolian folk metal band the Hu came out with their blend of traditional folk instruments and modern gear to create a unique sound that has to be heard to be appreciated, but goes to a whole different level when they're live on stage. The eight-piece collective used every bit of space available to them and had the St. Louis crowd pumping their fists in solidarity with this modern Mongolian conquest of the world.
The final band on the bill was thrash legends Megadeth, with Dave Mustaine out in front of guitarist Kiko Loureiro, bassist James LoMenzo, and Dirk Verbeuren behind the kit. Ahead of the band's 40th anniversary in 2023, the quartet played through the full catalog, from "Peace Sells" to "We'll Be Back" from the latest effort, "The Sick, the Dying...and the Dead!" that was released in September.
Kael said Five Finger Death Punch - with current line-up of singer Ivan Moody, guitarists Zoltan Bathory and Andy James, and drummer Charlie Engen - was lucky with support of their record label when it comes to tour partners.
"We are lucky that the label kind of lets us do what we want," Kael said. "They get a say, and we see who's available, throw out offers and whatnot. But generally speaking, like with the Hu, we had heard of those dudes, we were all intrigued. And then we listen to the music, and we're just like, all right, this is cool. And then to see those dudes live? Oh, my God, they're one of my favorite upcoming bands, and I'm waving their flag all over the place.
"It's so much fun watching those guys," he continued. "Just a very different vibe. So we get in the ears of management. 'hey, this is what we're thinking about,' then the powers that be, they take care of making sure that happens."
The Mongolian group has been spending their down-time on the tour visiting tourist sites like Niagra Falls and the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, much to Kael's amusement.
"They're loving being able to be a part of that many people here in the state," he said. "They are doing the full tourist thing while they're over here. I love seeing it. It's awesome."
The Hu arent the only ones enjoying their time on the road, however. Kael talked about what he enjoys during his own days off.
"I have a routine that I do on show days. Working out, doing my meditation, starting off with a gratitude list and making sure I'm in the right headspace to get the day started," Kael said. "On days off recently, I've just kind of been hanging out in a hotel room, honestly. I've been using the off days for recovery days, so a lot of stretching, eating good food in whatever city I'm in, catching up on Netflix. I was watching "The Handmaid's Tale" yesterday. There's so much stimulation out here and so many people around all the time, it's nice to have those days off to just kind of become a hermit and just relax and be bathed in solitude for a day, kind of resetting the resilience reservoir."
The pressures of the road are frequent topics in Five Finger Death Punch's music, like "Sham Pain" and "Jekyll and Hyde." Kael said writing and recording music is one way they relieve those pressures.
"One of the cool things about recording 'Afterlife' is there were no deadlines," he said. "Generally speaking, when you're out on the road, you come home, you get into the studio, and then you get rushed back out, because you've got to have engagement, photos, videos, all that stuff. But during this time, that was uniquely absent. The cost of the pandemic. And we were really able to sink our teeth into these (songs) and take some chances, veer off a little bit. And it created an amazing bond with each of us in the band over that break."
Five Finger Death Punch have shows in Denver on Friday and West Valley City, Utah on Saturday. After that, they're taking a well-earned break from the road...for about three weeks. On November 9, they start off their next run of shows in Grand Rapids, Mich. with Brantley Gilbert and Cory Marks.
"Right now we are a well-oiled machine, having been out on the road for the last, maybe, six weeks or so," Kael said. "And we just got back off the European tour before that. So we are playing incredibly well. Everything is gelling, we're all in good moods, everyone's getting along. So you are seeing Five Finger Death Punch at its absolute best right now."
New albums are available or coming for all the bands on the St. Louis show. Five Finger Death Punch's latest is "Afterlife," with Megadeth's "The Sick, the Dying...and the Dead!" available now. The Hu's sophomore effort, "Rumble of Thunder" released Sept. 2, and "Soul Revolution" from Fire from the Gods is due out Oct. 28.
For show dates, tickets, and information on the band, visit fivefingerdeathpunch.com.
