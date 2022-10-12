This past Saturday, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis wrapped up the 2022 concert season with a hard-hitting show featuring icons of metal alongside the next generation of hard rock names.

Five Finger Death Punch headlined the show, out on the road supporting their latest album, "Afterlife." Ahead of Saturday's show, I had the chance to speak with bassist Chris Kael about the latest run of concerts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.