I'm going to start this review with a little bit of a personal story. In 2017, when I was just starting on my road of covering concerts, I saw a post that German metal/industrial band Rammstein was playing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Known for their theatrical productions as well as their heavy sound, I sent an email off to request access to cover the show.
I was approved, with one caveat: a clarification because I had requested to cover the show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, but the show was at the Tinley Park location. I hadn't realized there were two different venues of the same name. I couldn't make it for that mid-week show. So I was even more excited in 2019, when I had more time to plan, that Rammstein unveiled a massive - and that's an understatement - new stadium tour they'd be bringing to Chicago....in 2020. And we all know how that story goes, I think.
This past Saturday, that story came to its epic conclusion. As the world reopened and things got back to a semblance of normal, Rammstein was finally able to bring their North American Stadium Tour to Soldier Field in the Windy City. Tens of thousands of metal fans, from across the country and around the world, converged on Chicago for that one epic night.The show opened with French pianists Duo Abélard on the secondary stage set up on the 50-yard line of the home of the Bears.
The pair played a nine-song set of Rammstein covers - some of the same songs that would be played again in the main event, but sounding like nothing Rammstein ever released. Héloïse Hervouët and Katherine Nikitine attack the keyboards with a ferocity that echoed the creators of the music they were playing, punctuating the classical piano sound with pounding notes as they worked their way from "Sonne" and "Mutter" to "Mein Herz brennt" and ending with the double-punch of "Deutschland" and "Du hast." The songs may have been the same as the headliners, but the sound was unique to Duo Abélard.
Rammstein kicked off their set with an explosive introduction, hitting the stage with "Armee der Tristen" and into "Zick Zack." The industrial icons pounded their way through a setlist with a total of 21 songs spanning their nearly-three-decade career, with emphasis on the most recent self-titled album. The earth-shaking sonic assault was punctuated by over-the-top pyrotechnics that have become one of the hallmarks of Rammstein, from towers of flame to explosions of fireworks and more. During "Puppe," a giant baby buggy on stage burst into flames as the video showed a demonic infant spewing a horde of insects from its mouth, a visual which itself was punctuated by blasts of black confetti "swarming" through the stadium.
The main set of the night ended with performances of "Du hast" and "Sonne," two of the songs played by the opening act but the way the crowd was used to hearing them. One of the unexpected benefits of a weather system moving through the area - but which didn't hinder the show - was a low cloud level reflecting the heat and light of the pyrotechnics and the stage lights, giving another layer to an already-deep visual experience.
The first of two encore sets took place on the center-field B-stage, with Rammstein being joined by Duo Abélard for a piano version of "Engel." The four-song encore wrapped up with another tidal wave of confetti, with white clouds of paper swirling around the field like a December snowstorm.
The final three songs of the night took the form of a second encore. Starting off with the song "Rammstein," featuring frontman Till Lindemann wearing a pyro-charged backpack to create a "peacock" of flame, alternating blasts with guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers with fiery plumes from their instruments. Rounding out the sextuplet were Oliver Riedel on bass, Christoph Schneider behind the kit, and Christian "Flake" Lorenz on the keyboard, synthesizers, and more from his trust on-stage treadmill. The show ended with performances of "Ich will" and, fittingly, "Adieu." The band showed their gratitude with their formal kneeling bow to close out the night.
A tour that was announced in 2019 was delivered by a fleet of aircraft, transported by a herd of semis, and assembled by craftsmen both onstage and behind the scenes. From the first sight of the empty stage when entering the stadium to the last notes of night and the confetti blowing across the parking lot to end the night, Rammstein absolutely delivered on the promise they made three years ago, and satisfied my own personal anticipation that's been built over five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.