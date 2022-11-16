A little more than a week after they (finally!) took their proper place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the metal icons of Judas Priest took the stage Sunday night at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. Still celebrating more than a half-century in the hard rock and heavy metal game, the band sounded and looked incredible.
The night started off with a set from another act that has rebuilt itself and risen from what could have been ashes for the band. Instead, Queensrÿche has built back up, with the foundation of original members guitarist Michael Wilton and Eddie Jackson on bass, the return of Mike Stone to the band, and Casey Grillo hammering away behind the kit. Frontman and powerhouse vocalist Todd La Torre marks a decade of 'rÿche and roll this year and it's past time veteran fans acknowledge his inclusion in keeping the band not only viable, but as strong as it's ever been.
Touring in support of both Priest and their own latest album, "Digital Noise Alliance," Queensrÿche brought a perfect blend of classic tracks and new sounds to the Show Me State. "Behind the Walls" from the new album blends in mid-set with the likes of "Empire," "En Force," and "NM 156." Kicking off with the vocal gymnastics of "Queen of the Reich" into "Warning" and driving home with "Take Hold of the Flame," this quintet just keeps getting better. I will admit to a bias, but my favorite tracks in the set came from the "Operation: Mindcrime" album, with the title track joined by "The Needle Lies" and the set closer "Eyes of a Stranger." This album has been a staple for me since it came out, and it's still as relevant and plays just as strong as it did more than three decades ago.
Following their already-legendary performance with original members joining the fun at the Rock Hall ceremony, Judas Priest took exactly no time off to celebrate, instead getting right back out on the road to keep doing what they were recognized for: being one of the best in the game of metal. Rob Halford's voice is still a strong siren ringing out from the stage, with Ian Hill's bass lines and Scott Travis's pounding drums as the foundation, Priest still has the double-axe attack they've been known for from the start, with Richie Faulkner holding down stage right and Andy Sneap filling in for Glenn Tipton on stage left.
Priest has been on tour for the better part of two years on the "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour, and they show no signs of slowing down. Shows are scheduled to wrap up in the US at the end of this month before going south to Mexico and South America until just before Christmas. After a short break, the boys will jump overseas for a European summer tour.
Sunday night in St. Charles, the show kicked off with the "big brother is watching" theme "Electric Eye" before kicking into "Riding on the Wind" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'." With two guys over 70 in the band, you'd think they'd play a nice, easy set to give the fans a little taste and not overdo it. Not Priest. They started the night strong and just kept building, with the 15-song main set filled out with tracks like "Never the Heroes," "Judas Rising," and the title track of the latest album, "Firepower." Wrapping up that main set were standard-bearers for the band including the cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Green Manalishi (with the Two Prong Crown)" and "Screaming for Vengeance."
The night closed out with a three-song encore with "Hell Bent for Leather," "Breaking the Law," and "Living After Midnight." Once the band walked off the stage, the crowd made their way out to the recorded strains of "We Are the Champions." Following a year of shows capped with the Rock Hall induction and more road dates ahead, it's quite the appropriate selection for the all-time champs of hard rock and heavy metal.
