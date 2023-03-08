On Sunday night, the campus of St. Louis University was rocking when English alt-rockers Muse brought their "Will of the People" tour to Chaifetz Arena.
Sunday's triple-bill kicked off with a short but heavy set from Japanese act ONE OK ROCK. Formed in 2005, the band has been labeled as pop-punk, alt-rock, and even post-grunge, but from where I was sitting, I would just say they're a straight-ahead rock band. Behind vocalist Takahiro "Taka" Moriuchi were Toru Yamashita on guitar and vocals, Ryota Kohama on bass, and Tomoya "Tomo" Kanki behind the drums. With tracks like "Save Yourself," "Renegades," and "Prove," the music these four make does vary and dip into all those mentioned genres and more, but that's what rock and roll is: a fusion of a little bit of everything blended into a sonic stew that's just good, musical comfort food.
Taking control of the second slot of the bill, Arkansas-born rock icons Evanescence delivered more than a dozen songs from their quarter-century-plus career. Led by dynamic front-woman Amy Lee, with stalwarts Will Hunt behind the kit and Troy McLawhorn on guitar, the band saw a line-up shift as Tim McCord moved over from bass to guitar, and newcomer Emma Anzai took over the low-end gig. Right from the jump, with opening number "Broken Pieces Shine," Evanescence showed why they've reached the upper echelons of modern rock and, even more, of modern rock live shows.
The set was filled with hit songs like "Call Me When You're Sober," "Going Under," and "Wasted On You" while the crowd was hit with a light and laser show that perfectly accompanied without overshadowing the music coming from the speakers. Newer songs, like the self-power anthem "Use My Voice" joined earlier tracks like "Lithium" to blend a little taste of every era from the band. The set closed out with two heavy hitters as Amy Lee took to the keys of her baby grand for "My Immortal" ahead of the blazing closer in "Bring Me To Life," performed the way Lee originally envisioned the song - with her vocals alone, with the backing support of the band, nothing else.
For me personally, this is the first time I've seen Evanescence outside of their previous tour accompanied by a full orchestra. As fantastic as those shows were, getting the full vocal-bass-guitar-drum rock show exceeded expectations, to put in mildly.
Headlining the show in support of their 2022 album of the same name, Muse heeded the "Will of the People" and brought a dazzling show to the SLU home court. The trio of Matt Bellamy out front and on lead guitar, Dominic Howard behind the kit, and Chris Wolstenholme on bass were joined by fellow Brit Dan Lancaster on keyboards, synthesizers, guitar, and percussion, Muse hit two dozen songs at the show, broken up by video "interstitials" with names like "Parkour" and "Driving."
The show opened with mirror-ball masks that would return throughout the show. The title track for the album and tour led off the show, followed by "Interlude" and "Hysteria" to get the night started. With a set that consisted of six massive light-edged mirrors, a transparent stage, pyrotechnics, a stage ramp running half the length of the floor, and two mammoth figures looming over the stage, spectacle is far too mild of a work to describe the show.
Alongside songs from the newest offering, Muse delivered the crowd-favorite numbers that would be expected. Tracks like "Supermassive Black Hole," "Starlight," and Bellamy's synth-instrumental "Behold, the Glove," (played using a digital midi-pad on a modern take of Nintendo's famed Power Glove), the night was a visual feast as well as an audio adventure.
The band's signature revolution-fueling songs like "Compliance," "Kill or Be Killed," and "Uprising" brought roars from the crowd to accompany the fists pumping in the air. The crowd was inundated not only with the lights and sound from the stage, but jets of flame blasting over and around the band as confetti and streamers blasted from cannons to shower the arena in color.
When the night ended following the harmonica-infused "Knights of Cydonia," the crowd was still on their feet and screaming for more. In all the shows I've been fortunate enough to see and cover, including previous Muse shows, the pure art of Sunday's performance lands it in the top three stage shows for me, if not even higher. The current run of shows continues through April 20, including shows all up and down the west coast, the Rockies, and Canada. If you're going to be in the same area as one of the shows, I can't recommend enough grabbing some friends, grabbing some tickets (if you still can) and getting out there. It's absolutely worth it.
