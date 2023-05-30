Friday night saw New Wave and R&B join forces at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis when the legendary singer Seal brought his 30th Anniversary tour to the Gateway City.
Marking three decades since the release of Seal's first two albums, "Seal" in 1991 and "Seal II" in 1994, the tour started in April and runs through the beginning of June. Joining the British singer on the road is long-time collaborator and producer Trevor Horn, for the first time ever assembling a touring band to perform as the Buggles.
The show at Stifel kicked off with a stripped-down stage presence by the New Wave stars powered by Horn. While not everyone knows the name the Buggles, most music fans are familiar with their biggest hit, "Video Killed the Radio Star," famously the first music video played by MTV when that network went on the air in 1981.
Along with two albums released under the Buggles brand, Horn has also worked on other hugely successful albums, as both musician and producer. That legacy was on display Friday as the setlist included tracks like "Close (to the Edit" from Art of Noise and "Owner of a Lonely Heart" from Yes, both of whom Horn recorded and toured with in the past.
For this first-ever tour, Horn - handling bass and vocal duties - was joined on stage by Mat Dauzat on guitar, Earl Harvin behind the drums, Jamie Muhoberac on keys, and La Tanya Hall and Everett Bradley on backing vocals. Bradley also added additional percussion into the mix.
The Buggles set was short and to the point, ending the "Video Killed the Radio Star" and bringing the audience to their feet. It was a blast from the past that was still as refreshing now as it was more than four decades ago.
Following a video montage of press events, concerts, and film performances over the years, Seal took the stage to thunderous applause. The faces on stage were the same, with bigger set-ups for Harvin and Bradley, and Horn, serving as music director for the tour, shifted over to stage-right to free up the center for Seal himself.
Opening the set with hit song "Crazy," The multiple Grammy- and Brit-award winning artist delivered the warm, rich vocals that have made him an icon around the world. Moving with the easy fluidity of a performer of his experience, Seal glided from one side of the stage to the other, engaging with the audience throughout the room.
Moving into tracks like "Deep Water" and "Whirlpool" - with the singer also picking up a six-string to play along - "Future Love Paradise," and "Bring it On," Seal showed that he is in control of the space he's performing in.
During performances of the Adamski track "Killer" and "Get It Together" in the encore, Seal came out to join the audience, singing from the seats and engaging with fans.
"Kiss From A Rose," the biggest hit for the singer, closed out the main set for the night. Following the "Get it Together" performance, the night wrapped up with "Love's Divine," giving the audience one last, quick fix before the night drew to a close.
For more than 30 years, Seal has been a staple of the music and entertainment world, from his albums to guest-judge on "America's Got Talent" to performances on two different versions of "Masked Singer." He's appeared on TV and in movies while continuing to release music. Friday night's performance shows that he hasn't missed a step along the way.
