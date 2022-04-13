PEORIA, Ill. — Shinedown returned to the stage Saturday night as part of their 2022 "The Revolution's Live" tour. Packed into the Peoria Civic Center, the tour's massive stage filled the floor before being engulfed by the throngs of fans filling the arena.
The crowd of fans was so large, in fact, that they were still filing in as the house lights came down, despite the door opening earlier than intended. They came out in force to herald another sign of "returning to normal" with live tours crisscrossing the nation again.
First on the stage Saturday was one of the new queens on the rock scene. Even without the previously-synonymous blue locks, Diamante came out swinging, delivering a one-two punch with rocker "Ghost Myself" and into "Haunted," her first wide-release single from 2017. Supported by Logan Nikolic on guitar, Matthew Denis on bass, and Joe Conner behind the kit, Diamante played to the crowd through her far-too-short set. The title track from her "American Dream" album led into the latest single "I Love Myself for Hating You." The singer's hit cover of Goo Goo Dolls "Iris" went over big with the crowd before the last songs of the night, ending with "War Cry," leaving the crowd absolutely ready for more.
The middle of Saturday's line-up was filled by The Pretty Reckless. For this tour, I actually got word of the date for The Pretty Reckless before any of the other acts, and I was in from that moment. From the time I started regularly covering shows, this band has been on my 'want' list, but events conspired to make it a challenge, including a break from touring after the death of Momsen's friend Chris Cornell to the world shutting down in 2020, just before a new tour was set to kick off.
Fronted by actor-turned-rocker Taylor Momsen, The Pretty Reckless is also made up of Mark Damon on the bass, Ben Phillips on lead guitar, and drummer Jamie "Caveman" Perkins. This line-up has been together for more than a decade now, with four full-length albums out for consumption, the latest being 2021's "Death by Rock and Roll." Saturday's set kicked off with a tribute to Cornell with a cover of Soundgarden's "Loud Love" and then into "Since You're Gone." Momsen took the spotlight, prowling the stage like a cat on the hunt for her next prey, while the band sounded tight and perfectly connected, even after their long absence from the road. The new album's title track was followed by "Only Love Can Save Me Now." The biggest hits from the band got the Peoria audience screaming along, including the near-chant chorus of "Heaven Knows" and "Going to Hell." Closing out the set with "Take Me Down," It's a really easy statement for me to make in saying that the wait to see The Pretty Reckless live, while interminable at times, was well worth it.
Kicking off with a video showing how the world descended into the chaos of crisis and lockdown two years ago, the Shinedown set opened with a triumphant return, with frontman Brent Smith, guitarist Zach Myers, bassist Eric Bass, and drummer Barry Kerch coming out, first in silhouette, shoulder to shoulder, all the way to the front of the stage. It was the sort of walk you see a band make to close a show, but it seemed to be these four welcoming the audience back in a direct fashion. After a quick moment of waves to the crowd, Myers, Bass, and Kerch darted back to get to their gear and get the show fired up, literally.
As a simple note, I've been to a lot of shows with the jets of flame leaping from the stage. Usually they're at the back of the stage, accenting the artists from behind and washing the crowd with a wave of heat. Saturday night, in the midst of "The Saints of Violence and Innuendo," the Shinedown stage was lined with these jets, including a pair at the front end of the thrust into the crowd. Being just two or three feet away from these towers of flame is an intense experience, and that's putting it mildly.
That heat carried through the entire set of the show. After the opening number, "Devil" and "Planet Zero," the lead single from the forthcoming album of the same name, got the crowd ready for a long night of killer tunes. Playing a 19-song set covering every era of the band, including 2003's single "45," 2008 hit "Second Chance," and 2015's "State of My Head." The band paid tribute to the recent passing of Foo Fighters's drummer Taylor Hawkins with Bass and Myers covering that band's "Wheels." The show wrapped up with the Lynyrd Skynyrd cover "Simple Man" and then "Sound of Madness." When the house lights came up at the end of the night, the crowd knew without question they had seen a pure rock spectacle of a show.
"The Revolution's Live" tour carries on through the beginning of May before Shinedown jets over for a run of European shows and returns over the summer for another leg across the country. If you've been thinking about getting out to see one of the shows near you, get off that fence and take the plunge. Screaming guitars, screaming vocals, screaming fans, and fire are what summers are made for if you're a fan of rock and roll.
