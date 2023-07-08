KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About halfway through her "Eras Tour," Taylor Swift brought the massive production to the home of the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday and Saturday.
The concert was an epic night as the country-superstar-turned-pop-icon performed for nearly four hours with only a few brief interludes for wardrobe or set changes. Along with taking a trip through Swift's 17-year career, Friday's show also served as an impromptu release party for the "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which released Friday.
Because of issues with ownership for her original recordings, Swift is in the process of re-recording her first six albums as a way to reclaim her ownership. "Speak Now," originally released in 2010, is the third album in that process.
As a treat for the roughly 70,000 Swifties (as her fans are known) in attendance, Friday's concert featured the debut of a music video for the single "I Can See You." The video, written and directed by Swift, featured actors Joey King, Presley Cash, and Taylor Lautner. After the video premiere, Swift brought all three out on stage with her to thunderous roars from the crowd that would rival anything heard in the stadium on an NFL Sunday.
As she's done with other stops of the tour, Swift includes a couple surprise songs in the set along with all the big hits. Friday night those songs included the live-performance debut of "When Emma Falls In Love" along with "Never Grow Up" played live for the first time since 2018.
The show was broken into sets based on Swift's discography. Opening with a half dozen songs from "Lover" and then moving into the "Fearless" album. Throughout the night, the crowd sang along to nearly every number from "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Bad Blood" to "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "Shake It Off."
In total, the Friday night show featured 45 songs from Swift on top of two opening sets.
The evening was launched under the July sun with a strong six-song set from up-and-coming singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams. On the road supporting her first full-length album, "Good Riddance," as well as two EPs, "Minor" and "This Is What It Feels Like."
L.A.-based pop-rockers Muna took the number two slot on the bill, marking their 10th year as a band. Singer Katie Gavin, along with Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson, form the core of the band, with bassist Brian Robert Jones and drummer Scott Heiner rounding out the band. The high-energy set was a perfect fit leading into the headline act of the show.
"The Eras Tour" will host a second show Saturday on GEHA FIeld at Arrowhead Stadium before heading out for two-night stops in Denver, Seattle, and Santa Clara, then wrapping up the US run of shows with six nights at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. The tour then packs up for a year-long international tour.
More photos from Friday's concert will be added soon at whig.com.
