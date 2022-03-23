For the last couple of decades, there have been plenty of talking-head types out there bemoaning the death of rock and roll. After the rise and fall of grunge that cleared the way for a surge in other genres, it's not surprising to hear these sorts of comments.
On March 13th, however, two bands hit the stage at Kansas City's Uptown Theater and showed that sentiment to be as wrong now as it's ever been.
The "Young Guns Tour" is a co-headlining run featuring two hot acts that may not be household names - yet - but they stand on pedigrees that show they aren't just looking to see what might happen. They're building the next generation of classic rock bands and music.
First up on stage was Mammoth WVH. Founded by Wolf Van Halen and featuring Jon Jourdan on guitar, Ronnie Ficarro on bass, and Garrett Whitlock behind the kit (with the support of a cardboard stand-in for guitarist Frank Sidoris), Mammoth WVH has a feel that's more groove-oriented than a shred-rock band.
At this point, it's impossible to talk about Mammoth WVH without mentioning that founder, vocalist, and guitarist Van Halen is the son of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. While he's not trying to run from that heritage, Van Halen the younger isn't out riding his family name to success.
"Going to a Mammoth WVH show and expecting to hear Van Halen is like going to a Foo Fighters show and expecting to hear Nirvana," Van Halen told the crowd from the stage. "I'm here to fail on my own!"
If that was his goal, though, I'm sorry to tell him it was an absolute disaster. Because Mammoth WVH didn't fail at all. From the opening chords to the closing, the band had the audience eating from the palm of their hands. Starting with, appropriately, "Mammoth" and getting into nearly all of their tracks from the self-titled debut album, Mammoth WVH delivered a dozen killer numbers that showed the power and flexibility of the entire band. Van Halen himself played a little bit of everything, including keyboard, which he said he'd rather do on his own, even if it's just one or two songs, than playing backing tracks.
In the dozen-song set, the only number that wasn't from their album was a cover of Alice in Chains's "Them Bones." Van Halen said they had started messing around with the song during rehearsals and liked the way it came together.
Mammoth WVH played a tight, well-oiled set that had the KC crowd screaming for more well before the lights came down.
The second half of the Young Guns shootout, Dirty Honey has been making waves since they first hit the scene about five years ago. Formed in LA in 2017, with a debut EP released in 2019 and the first full album dropping in 2021, Dirty Honey has climbed to the top of charts and hit the stage as both opening act and headliner with no support from any record label.
Vocalist Marc LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, bassist Justin Smolian, and drummer Corey Coverstone have made themselves heard in the best, and truest, rock fashion - by playing shows and winning over audiences. This "Young Guns" tour run follows an opening slot the band filled during the Black Crowes reunion tour in 2021, where large swaths of fans across the country got their first taste of Dirty Honey.
From the start of the set, with "California Dreamin'," the first single from the full album, the crowd was onboard the train that just wasn't going to stop. Through hits like "When I'm Gone," the first ever Billboard Mainstream Rock number one from an unsigned band, through their latest single "Another Last Time" (my personal favorite from the album), Dirty Honey showed that it's not about explosions or dancers or bringing 15 musicians on stage to play. It was four guys from Los Angeles making noise that evokes the best of classic Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin rolled into one modern package.
If there was any misstep during the show, it came just before the band played their deep, blues-groove-flavored cover of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," which debuted on New Years Day before the NHL Winter Classic. LaBelle made reference to the fact that, while KC doesn't have a hockey team, it's not that far from St. Louis. Anyone in this area can probably guess what happened next. But LaBelle took the boos from the crowd in stride after realizing he'd touched a nerve. After a quick little shot at the cross-state rivals, he kicked in the Purple One's hit and had the crowd right back on his side.
With another dozen-song set, just like Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey delivered on a promise they've been giving for years now: that they're not just a flash in the pan. They're a rock band, they're out to make music, and there's nothing that's going to get in the way of that mission.
The two bands, still on tour through the middle of April, are showing that rock music is not dead. There may not be the same level of support from industry corporate types, but the support from the fans is as present as ever, and the demand for these shows is alive and well. If you have the chance to catch one of the remaining shows on the "Young Guns Tour" or to see either of these bands live in any venue, make sure you take it. Fans of rock music won't be disappointed, and those who think it's dead and gone will see that those reports have been greatly exaggerated.
