QUINCY — Downtown Quincy will be rocking come Saturday night as On the Rail Sports Bar and Grill presents the inaugural Quincy Rock Fest.
The show will open up at 5 p.m. with Hellinois and Greylight Divide before Decade of Decadence, an '80s hair metal tribute band, hits the stage. Playing songs from acts like Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Journey, Scorpions, Poison, Skid Row and more, Decade of Decadence brings a high-energy tribute show to get the crowd screaming along.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for $25, allowing access backstage and a section right in front of the stage for the performances. Advance tickets can be purchased at On the Rail Sports Bar, 129 S. Fourth St. in Quincy.
For more information, please visit On the Rail Sports Bar and Grill on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.