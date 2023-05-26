Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters

 Bad Wolf Media/Mike Sorensen

A lot of questions were raised about the future of Foo fighters when drummer Taylor Hawkins died in March 2022. One of those questions, how will the band move forward, gets another answer when the new album, "But Here We Are," releases next Friday.

The absence of such a powerhouse behind the kit would be more obvious with nearly any other act, but just as he did with the band's earlier work, Dave Grohl not only brought his signature snarls to the vocals, he also reclaimed the seat behind the drums, where he made his name previously with Nirvana.

