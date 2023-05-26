A lot of questions were raised about the future of Foo fighters when drummer Taylor Hawkins died in March 2022. One of those questions, how will the band move forward, gets another answer when the new album, "But Here We Are," releases next Friday.
The absence of such a powerhouse behind the kit would be more obvious with nearly any other act, but just as he did with the band's earlier work, Dave Grohl not only brought his signature snarls to the vocals, he also reclaimed the seat behind the drums, where he made his name previously with Nirvana.
As you would expect, the overarching theme of the album is dealing with loss of a loved one. From start to finish, it's a walk down the path of mourning and through the stages of grief, but with a twist that is uniquely Foo Fighters.
The album opens with the first single released, a made-for-airtime "Rescued," complete with that butter-smooth-to-animal-growl opening vocal and a machine-gun hi-hat fill into the chorus that instantly increases the heart rate of the listener. "Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Is this happening now? Are you feeling what I'm feeling? This is happening now." These are the lyrics that close out the opener, with a final note to "Rescue me tonight."
"Under You," the second song and second single, continues the music mourning journey. "I woke up and walked a million miles today / I've been looking up and down for you." The songs are not melancholy in tone, but the lyrics certainly let you know where Grohl's mind was at as he was writing. But as personal as the words are, they're also universal, because anyone who's dealt with loss in their life will feel the meaning behind them.
In "Show Me How," guest vocals by Violet Grohl lend a haunting note to the lyrics as she ensures the listener "I'll take care of everything from now on." Her voice blends seamlessly with her father's to make a song that rings in your head even after the last notes fade out.
The penultimate track, "The Teacher," is a 10-minute opus that tells a story of someone coming to the end of their mortal journey and trying to figure out how to say good-bye. The track ends with a very harsh, dissonant clashing of sounds that just stops, without warning. On the first pass, listeners may think something broke in their player. It's just incredibly fitting for the lyrical content about not knowing what's happening.
Closer "Rest" is written as a love song, but under the words is a heartfelt tribute to the late Hawkins. "Rest now, you will be safe now / Rest now, you can rest now" Grohl whispers in the chorus.
There's less aggression in this album than you might expect from a band that's never held back on that sound in the past. I would imagine, as with many other songs they have, these tracks are likely going to crank up that side of things when performed live. In the studio, the Foos seem to have mellowed a bit from the early days, but the songs are easily recognizable as being from the same band that formed more than a quarter century ago now. They've simply grown, as have (hopefully) we all.
"But Here We Are" will be available for purchase and download wherever you find your music on June 2. Go to foofighters.com for album and tour information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.