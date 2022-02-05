QUINCY — The Washington Theater Commission will host a fundraising concert featuring Steve Augeri, former Journey vocalist, to keep moving forward on reopening the classic theater on Quincy's Washington Square.
The May 14 concert will take place at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy. Augeri replaced Steve Perry in the Journey in 1998 and fronted the legendary group until vocal problems caused him to step aside in 2006.
Along with original numbers, Augeri and his band will play a set that includes Journey hits like "Don't Stop Believing," "Faithfully," and "Open Arms." Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at tickets.oakleylindsaycenter.com. General admission tickets will be $25, with a VIP option for $40. Local band Raised on Radio will be the opening act.
Along with tickets for the show, the Washington Theater Commission is also looking to add sponsors for the event. Various sponsorship levels are available that offer inclusion in advertising, tickets to the concert, and meet and greet tickets if offered by Augeri.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the restoration of the Washington Theater. To date, around $700,000 has been invested in the building to stop the deterioration of the 1923 building. The Washington Theater closed in 1982. Plans are being developed to develop the Theater into a multi-purpose venue that will host concerts, dinner theater, weddings and receptions, and local productions.
For more information on the renovation work or events, please visit quincywashingtontheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.