QUINCY — In its second year, Quincy’s Freedom Fest continues to grow, with crowds already arriving early in the afternoon Saturday.
Clat Adams park was lined from one end to the other with food and drink vendors, face-painting and caricature drawings, a cornhole tournament, and a live music stage, all in the shadow of Quincy’s Bayview Bridge.
“This is a great event,” Devon Jackson said. Jackson was part of a large crowd watching the opening rounds of the cornhole tournament. “They’ve got a great range of food, treats, beer, music. What more could you want for a weekend party?”
Local musician Logan Kammerer was the first on stage Saturday, with Memphis Mafia and Blacktop South to follow into the night.
Todd Rost of Blacktop South said he was glad to see such an event on Quincy’s riverfront.
“We need more things like this in town,” Rost said. Blacktop South is a regional touring band that plays a mix of country, southern rock, blues, and more.
When no city-wide event was scheduled in 2020, organizers jumped in at the last minute to bring a Fourth of July celebration back to Quincy. With local businesses battling to stay afloat in the midst of the pandemic, Freedom Fest organizers extended and invitation for them to join in the party as vendors with no fees charged.
That continues in 2021. Vendors selling everything from BBQ and ice cream to jewelry and crafts lined the park road and will be available through Sunday evening. A petting zoo and games are available for younger guests while adults can indulge in a variety of offerings from local distributors.
Sunday the festival continues, with more bands and more games, with the evening capped off by patriotic presentations and a full fireworks display after dusk.
Even with this year’s festival just getting into gear, organizers are already planning on how to grow the event for 2022. Their intention is to add a full carnival to the slate of offerings.
In the days leading up to the holiday weekend, Quincy Freedom Fest vice-president Roni Quinn said the community needed an event like this last year, and need it every year. Judging by the crowds in the park on Saturday, it seems a lot in the community couldn’t agree more.