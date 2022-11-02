QUINCY — State Street Theater will host the "Living for Our City" concert on Saturday, featuring Fresh Rain from St. Louis.
Fresh Rain has a wide range of music, from originals to covers of top 40, country, rock, and gospel. The group performs as anything from a duet up to an eight-piece band.
Along with the St. Louis-based headliner, local artists Windbreaker with Devonte Clark will open the show.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Saturday at the State Street Theater, 434 South Eighth Street in Quincy. Tickets can be purchased in advance at outhousetickets.com/Event/19956-Fresh_Rain/ for $10 or for $20 at the door. A $40 VIP option is also available that includes a meet and greet, photo, and signing with the band.
For all show information, be sure to follow State Street Theater on Facebook.
