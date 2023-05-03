QUINCY — A nationally-acclaimed step dance troupe from St. Louis will return to Quincy to perform for Junior High students on Friday.
The Gentlemen of Vision performed previously at the Jackson-Lincoln Pool Complex Summer of Rhythm Celebration in 2022, while also making a stop at Chaddock School during that trip.
"We’re thrilled to announce the return of this inspirational dance troupe," Laura Sievert, Executive Director of Arts Quincy, said. "We hope students will leave the performance inspired and become involved in their community by expressing themselves creatively. Increasing access to quality arts and culture programming is among Arts Quincy’s most important functions."
Gentlemen of Vision (G.O.V) are a 14-time national champion step dance troupe from a program that serves at-risk youth from the St. Louis area. The organization supports high school males through community-based mentoring, college and career readiness programs and volunteer activities that guarantee all members are socially and academically prepared for post- secondary experiences.
The dance team performs and competes in numerous shows annually to showcase the step skills gained from membership in G.O.V. Along with sharing their talents on stage, the performers will meet with the QJHS Young Man Initiative Group prior to the performance to share their stories of working toward graduation and beyond.
"QJHS is so grateful to Arts Quincy for sharing this wonderful opportunity with us," Brenda Fleer said. Fleer is the current QJHS principal. "Our students will not only get to witness this popular dance style, but they will also hear the uplifting message of hard work and perseverance as well as the importance of school and graduation."
Step dancing is an energetic and rhythmic style of dance that uses body motion to create the sounds of percussion. Stomping, clapping, elements of tap dance, and African traditional dancing combine to create the unique sound and look of Step.
The current artform began in African American fraternities and sororities in the early 1900s. Today it is a competitive dance form that is practiced all over the world.
