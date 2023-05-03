Gentlemen of Vision

Javon "Big Tyme" Jones (right), choreographer for the Gentlemen of Vision step dance team, performs with the group last July at the "Celebration of Rhythm" event in Quincy. The dance team will perform for students Friday at the Quincy Junior High.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — A nationally-acclaimed step dance troupe from St. Louis will return to Quincy to perform for Junior High students on Friday.

The Gentlemen of Vision performed previously at the Jackson-Lincoln Pool Complex Summer of Rhythm Celebration in 2022, while also making a stop at Chaddock School during that trip.

