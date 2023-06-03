QUINCY — With the temperatures reaching into the 90s, Quincy's Germanfest was still a hot ticket as South Park was filling up just after the gates opened Saturday.
"It was a really good crowd (Friday)," Mary-Ann Ervin said. "Hy-Vee reported that their line was steady all night. We've tweaked a few things, added a few signs to make it easier for people to find things."
Ervin is the treasurer of Quincy's Sister City Commission, the primary planner and driving force behind Germanfest.
"I would say people are excited to be back," she said. "There's a family visiting from Nebraska, and they were here before two o'clock today, trying to see what was going on."
She added that before the event kicked off at 5 p.m. on Friday, there were people out an hour early selecting the tables they wanted to sit at.
Ervin was quick to point out, however, how much help the commission gets from vendors and volunteers to make the summer tradition happen.
"The student volunteers have been great for us," she said. "We've had QND students out, QHS has kids out here. We've had some members and coaches from the QU soccer team here, but a lot of those students go home for the summer, so we don't get to have as many of them out here."
Quincy University's soccer team and choirs are some of the beneficiaries of the fundraising efforts. Ervin said some of the choir students had just recently returned from a trip to Germany. QND and QHS students are also supported as exchange students from the commission.
"We also help cover the cost for German students who come here and stay with host-families," Ervin said. "We help cover the train ticket costs from Chicago, food costs while they're here, even parts of their trip to St. Louis while they're here."
Those efforts are all supported by the funds raised from Germanfest. Visitors have a wide range of food and beer choices, along with soft drinks. They get to enjoy the Kinderplatz activities for children and live music and several different acts.
"We added a new band this year, the Wurst Bavarian Band, playing tonight, along with the Waterloo Band playing tonight," Ervin said.
Saturday's entertainment kicked off with dance performances from St. Louis-based Wir Tanzen German folk dance group.
Volunteers from the Notre Dame football team typically help bring picnic tables from around South Park to the main area for Germanfest, and then return them on the following Monday.
This year, those students will be supporting their Raider family following the passing of one of their classmates. Ervin said the Quincy Senior High football team has volunteered to fill that gap to help put the park back the way it was found.
Ervin has several personal connections that drive her to help with the Sister City work. Her parents came to the area from Germany in the 1960s, and her family has hosted students in the exchange program.
"The first exchange student we hosted, of course we didn't know him at all then," she said. "I don't know how many times he's been back now. When my son got married a few years ago, he flew over for the wedding to surprise my son.
"So you start off as strangers, but you open your home to someone, and you end up building unbreakable ties," Ervin added. "That's what the Sister-City Commission is all about, building those ties."
