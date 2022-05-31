QUINCY — For the first time since 2019, Quincy’s South Park will be filled with food, music, and fun as Germanfest returns Friday and Saturday.
Signe Oakley of the Quincy Sister City Commission said the group is excited to get back to supporting the cultural exchange that comes from the Germanfest weekends.
“All the groups we support, like Quincy University’s soccer team, and the QU choir, they like to take those trips to visit Germany,” Oakley said. “And both QND and QHS have exchange student programs. We don’t fully fund these things, but we help with the costs, and everyone is eager to get these things going again.”
This year’s festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday. Food vendors will be on hand with traditional German food and fair food along with beer vendors. Music will be provided by the Waterloo German Band, playing until 11 pm.
Saturday, the day starts at 3 p.m. with an encore performance by the Waterloo German Band before the Heidelberg German Band take center stage from 7-11 p.m. Saturday also will feature a “Kinderplatz” activity area for children from 3-7 p.m., which will include face painting, carnival-style games, and Lebkuchen Heart cookies for sale alongside the other food and drink options.
“We’re going to have German dancers for the first time this year,” Oakley said. “And the Quincy Brewing Company will have an exclusive beer called ‘Herford Helles’ for sale, in honor of our sister city, Herford, Germany.”
The Sister City Commission, established in 1988 as an official city commission to strengthen ties with the region where many early Quincy families originated, took over Germanfest in 2014 after the previous organizers, the German Village Society, disbanded in 2011.
“We have a group coming over from Herford in October,” Oakley said, “and a former exchange student who interned at the Art Center and at WGEM plans to come back to visit in September. That’s what we want the community to see. We make friends that become like family.”
Oakley said there has been an absence of visits either to or from Germany as the pandemic closed travel options.
“We’re so happy we can have people coming back and forth again,” she said.
Germanfest is free and open to the public. For more information, follow the Quincy Germanfest at facebook.com/QGermanfest or visit quincysistercity.com.
