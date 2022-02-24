For a good number of people around the country, President's Day means a day off of work or school, a long weekend, maybe some sales at stores, but mostly just a day to do very little.
Swedish rockers Ghost, along with their neighbors, Volbeat, from Denmark did anything but take the day off. Instead, they - along with self-described Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple - took to the stage at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis Monday night.
To be right up front, I'm not able to give a review of Twin Temple's set. I was delayed getting to the show and walked in as they were saying good night to the crowd. Hopefully I'll have the chance to correct that oversight in the future.
The co-headline tour with Volbeat and Ghost featured the Danish band taking the stage first. Singer Michael Poulsen, flanked by Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass and Rob Caggiano on guitar, with Jon Larsen on the drums watching over the whole show from above and behind. Opening up with their hit track "The Devil's Bleeding Crown," pulling the crowd in right from the start. For anyone not familiar with Volbeat, they are without a doubt a hard rock band, but their style of rock is deeply infused with the DNA of Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Tracks from the show like "Pelvis On Fire" and "Sad Man's Tongue" demonstrate that even more when their live on stage than the albums.
Volbeat has no issue with showing that they're just having fun, too. When they get into their hard-fighting hit "A Warrior's Call," they mix it up with their cover of Dusty Springfield's "I Only Want to Be With You." As they've done for years, the band added a saxophone and piano, collectively known as ZZ Bottom, to the line-up for "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Die To Live," bringing in the jangling, carnival-style sound that you'd find familiar with a 1960s Jerry Lee Lewis show.
Volbeat's set ran for 16 tracks and had the crowd singing and cheering and screaming for more by the time the wrapped up their part of the shot. They put together an incredible party-band show that delivers every time they hit the stage.
After the party-tone of that set, a more somber setting was leveled over the crowd while the stage crews changed out under the strains of Jan Johansen and Gregorio Allegri compositions harkened back to churches of the 17th century. When the kabuki curtain dropped, the tone of a gothic church was matched by the stage set, with a backdrop of stained glass and domed roofs topped with inverted crosses and images of the "founder" of Ghost, Papa Nihil.
When the band of Nameless Ghouls hit the stage, decked out in their new steampunk-inspired helmets covering their anonymity. Opening the set, Ghost ripped into the new track "Kaisarion" from their upcoming album "Impera." The song rings with harmonic guitars and builds with the drums and bass thunder as singer Papa Emeritus IV took the stage. Previously known as Cardinal Copia, the singer was promoted to the position of the pope in Ghost's church.
A little note here for those unfamiliar: Ghost is a band formed by Tobias Forge. As each album/tour cycle has completed, the singer - Papa Emeritus I, II, and III - were "killed" and replaced. This creative story has been ongoing since the band started in 2006. The singer has remained the same, just with a different persona. Part of the fun of being a Ghost fan and the live shows is accepting the conceit and never acknowledging this fact, or trying too hard to learn the identities of the eight Nameless Ghouls that comprise the band.
After the new song, Ghost fired straight into the lead single from 2018's "Prequelle" album, "Rats." Over the course of the next 90 minutes, Papa and his Ghouls rolled through 15 songs, including "Faith," "Mary on a Cross," "Year Zero," and the new track from "Halloween Kills" called "Hunter's Moon." The onstage antics, with the guitar-Ghouls playing the crowd against one another, Papa Emeritus chasing them off of his ego ramp, and clearly playing favorites about his "children" make the Ghost concerts more than just a live music show, they're theatrical productions with music. Having seen them at several shows over the years, it's still incredible how much personality you can see in the musicians on the stage.
The set closed out with the band's rendition of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and then the pop-dance style "Dance Macabre" before wrapping up with their first ever number one hit "Square Hammer."
Ending the show in a shower of confetti, Ghost sent the crowd home excited and entertained, and that's really the point, not just of a rock concert, but of any type of performance. Ghost calls their show rituals, and it was obvious that Monday night was a successful ritual on the (pre-)Imperatour, the first full run of shows for Papa Emeritus IV. Seems like he's a good fit for the job.
