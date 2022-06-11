GOLDEN, Ill. — The Gospel is Golden ministry will present Master's Voice, once of southern gospel music's top quartets, in concert at the historic Golden Windmill.
The concert will be a free event June 24, following an afternoon of fellowship with the community. Concessions will be available starting at 4:30 p.m. with Master's Voice taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Since 1995, Master's Voice of Bristow, Okla. has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. The quartet describes themselves as being devoted to music excellence, professionalism, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness, and passionate vocals. Audiences will be led through an array of emotions as they're challenged and encouraged by the performances.
For more information on this performance, please visit faithandgraceparish.org/concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.