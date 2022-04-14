MENDON, Ill. — Fans getting tickets to see this year's main grandstand show at the Adams County Fair will get something of a two-for-one deal.
Taking the stage on July 8 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon will be country artist Granger Smith, and he's bringing along his alter-ego, Earl Dibbles, Jr., for the party, as well.
Smith is known for his hits such as "If The Boot Fits," "Backroad Song," and "Happens Like That," while his counterpart Dibbles has his own popular tracks with songs like "Diesel," "The Country Boy Song," and "Merica." Along with their 'individual' hits, Smith and Dibbles duet on the song "Holler!"
In a release announcing the show, Smith said that the Dibbles identity gives him something of a creative release.
"Those songs seem to happen amidst the writing of all the other songs, but are always just on the back burner. They never take up real estate in my mind. They never overshadow the other music," he said. "I love that there can be a light-hearted stroke. It took time for me to realize that I could write an impactful, heartfelt, moving song that gives you goosebumps. But what equally affects people is a genuine smile from an Earl song."
Entry into the grandstand seating for the concert is free with adult admission to the fair that night. Track seating tickets are also available for the fair admission and $10, and can be purchased beginning on June 4 at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy.
"We are excited to have Granger Smith on our grandstand stage this year," Fair board member Melissa Shriver-Hackamack said. "Smith is a true performer at his core and will bring the party straight to the stage at this year’s Adams County Fair. I hope the Tri-States are ready for an awesome show."
This year's fair runs from July 27 to August 2 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, about 15 minutes north of Quincy. For updates and information on the 2022 fair, visit adamsfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.