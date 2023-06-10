HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will host a big band concert and dance on June 23, featuring the Big River Swing Machine band.
The Big River Swing Machine combines professional and amateur musicians from Quincy, IL and the Tri-State region who get together just to perform monthly concerts in Quincy. The Swing Machine's wide repertoire includes 40s swing standards as well as modern big band jazz favorites.
The concert and dance will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. on June 23 at the American Legion Hall, 3819 Highway MM.
Due to limited space, the concert and dance is a ticketed event. Tickets are $20 for members of the Hannibal Arts Council and $25 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased by calling 573-221-6545 or online at hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at the HAC office, 105 S. Main St in Hannibal.
If tickets are not sold out prior to the concert, they will be available at the door. Dress for the evening is casual, and a cash bar will be available. For more information on this or any HAC event, please visit hannibalarts.com.
