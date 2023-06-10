Big River Swing Machine
submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will host a big band concert and dance on June 23, featuring the Big River Swing Machine band.

The Big River Swing Machine combines professional and amateur musicians from Quincy, IL and the Tri-State region who get together just to perform monthly concerts in Quincy. The Swing Machine's wide repertoire includes 40s swing standards as well as modern big band jazz favorites.

