QUINCY — The raucous, rowdy experience that is a Hairball show returns to the Gem City Saturday night for the fourth time. More than a cover act or party band, the Minnesota-based act takes on the personas of the performers they're portraying.
With the musical backing of artists using the monikers of Happy on lead guitar, Billy behind the kit, and HBK on bass, a rotating roster of three vocalists perform everything from Kiss to Van Halen and Queen to Guns N' Roses. Along with the need for different vocal styles, one of the reasons for three vocalists is because of the wardrobe changes, face make-up, and hairstyle changes throughout the show. Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody all have their own specialties, and those will be showcased Saturday at the Oakley Lindsay Center.
Singer Dave Moody shared some of his insights as the newest member of the band earlier this week while preparing for the weekend's festivities.
Mike Sorensen: I appreciate a few minutes of your time and we're looking forward to having you guys back in town again.
Dave Moody: Oh, we can't wait. We're looking forward to this weekend. It's gonna be great.
MS: Hairball has played in Quincy a few times, but this will be your first trip here with them, is that right?
DM: Yes. Yes. It'll be my first time in Quincy and they tell me nothing but great things. If it's anything like the other places we've been there should be plenty of Hairball maniacs there. It should be great and crazy.
MS: You guys stay pretty busy out there, even aside from the fact that you're doing about 20 different shows in a two-hour set.
DM: Right? We just got done with this weekend. We were in Albion, Nebraska and Park City, Kansas, where we just sold out the Hartman arena. It was a 5,000-seater and every ticket was sold. Rock and roll is back alive and well, everybody's ready to get back to normal.
MS: I know you've got a history playing with a lot of various acts like Billy Ray Cyrus. What is it about this particular kind of music that Hairball does that drew you?
DM: Well, I grew up with it. I mean, I'm a child of the '80s. My teenage years were in the '80s. I'm dating myself, but I make no apologies for that because it was the greatest decade in the history of the world. Yeah, the music is just, it lends itself to a good time, who doesn't want to forget about today's problems for a couple hours and enjoy some of the greatest rock and roll ever invented.
We get out there in full costumes that are authentic. Like you said do about 20 shows in one night, it's a rock and roll smorgasbord. And if you don't like what you're seeing, wait two or three songs, you're going to get something else. So it's a rock and roll buffet, and we're looking forward to bring it to Quincy.
MS: I know you've got yourself, Joe and Kris swapping in and out. How do you guys pick who is doing which songs, just play rock paper, scissors to pick who sings what?
DM: Well, these guys have been doing that a lot longer than I have. I've been doing it for almost a year now. They've been there for like, some of them have been there for 13, 14 years. I do the raspy voice singer. So I've been doing like Gene Simmons, I'll be doing Brian Johnson, Tom Kiefer, Kevin Dubrow from Quiet Riot, Alice Cooper, those kinds of characters, you know, those heavier voice figures.
The actual singing figures are Kris and, and Joe, those guys are phenomenal at what they do. I mean, they're just amazing and it's fun to watch them get ready and transform backstage. It's amazing.
MS: That part is also fascinating because it's almost like a Broadway play. You guys come off stage and then it's costume changes and makeup. What is that process like, to know that you've got maybe two songs to get completely made up?
DM: Well, it's Broadway with good music. Absolutely. So, yeah, it is kind of similar in that aspect. You know, you're back there and we look like a bunch of girls at the mall throwing stuff around back there.
You have to make sure you have all your stuff laid out prior to the show, just to make sure that it expedites the process just a little bit. You want to have all your makeup and everything laid out and make sure that you have everything because time is a premium.
These guys are pros. They've been doing it forever, and I learned from them. It just goes flawlessly. It's amazing how quickly it comes together and effortlessly, they perfected this art.
MS: I've been lucky enough to see the show here a couple of times. The way that, not just the makeup and the visuals, but the fact that the band can jump from one song to another and not miss a beat, no matter what the style is, it's pretty amazing to watch you guys are out there killing it.
DM: Well, we appreciate that. Yeah, the band, I can't say enough about Happy and Brian and Billy those guys are amazing. I mean, the whole group that run this outfit, just what they put together is truly phenomenal. It's a joy to watch.
MS: I know you touched on this a little bit, just talking about how it's just good, fun party music. Why do you think it still hits people the same way and resonates even 30, 40 years later?
DM: Well, it's like I said, who doesn't want to forget about their life for two hours, especially in this day and age, you know? There's no negative attitudes welcomed. There's no negativity welcome. It's all fun. It's all good times. You're coming in there to sing the choruses to your favorite songs, spill beer on your buddy, give each other a high five, and stand shoulder to shoulder, like a good rock and roll soldier. And we're there to preach the gospel rock and roll.
We're there to burn your eyes out of your head, make your eardrums bullied, maybe sticky, broken, confused. Our job is to make you forget about things and to make you have a good time. We do that with five video walls, flames that go 30 feet in the air, you know? We will blow up $2,000 to $3,000 worth of pyro a night.
It's an arena spectacle that's not to be missed. It's cotton candy, and, and elephants, and all kinds of circus freaks, where they're going to bring you the whole Monte and then throw the kitchen sink at you. So it's going to be rock and roll church. I highly encourage you to get yourself a ticket and come out and get.
MS: Quincy loves live music. We don't get enough of it, so when a show like this comes in, it's going to be packed. I just have that feeling.
DM: Yeah, it usually is. And we never take that for granted. This music lends itself to just all kinds of a good time. We can't wait to see the good people of Quincy this weekend. It's going to be awesome. We care about your good time, more than anything. When you get there, we're going to leave no stone unturned to make sure that you're entertained and that you're going to get every value for your dollar that you spent. We know you work hard for your money. When you take that money and you lay it down on a Hairball show, we can't thank you enough for that. So we're going to break our necks, trying to make sure that you have a good time and that's what we promised you.
