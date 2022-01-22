HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 2021-22 concert season for the Hannibal Concert Association rolls on with their next performance slated for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30th.
The Everly Set will pay tribute to the talent and legacy of the Everly Brothers at HLGU's Parker Theater, in the school's Roland Fine Arts Center. Formed by Sean Altman, founder of Rockapella and composer of the "Carmen Sandiego" theme, and Jack Skuller, winner of the Holly prize from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Everly Set brings the hits of Phil and Don Everly to life, with humor and deep appreciation for the brothers.
The Everly Brothers are known for hits like "Bye, Bye, Love" and "Wake Up, Little Susie," energizing the vocal style for early rock and roll and demonstrating harmonies that would influence every from Bob Dylan and the Beatles to the Eagles and the Bee Gees.
Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Season ticketholders and patron members have tickets included with their packages. Single-ticket purchases can be made at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. or online at hannibal-concert-association.square.site.
