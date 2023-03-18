HANNIBAL, Mo. — The fifth performance of the Hannibal Concert Association's 2022-23 season is scheduled for March 24 at Hannibal-LaGrange University.
The concert will feature Take3, a classical crossover trio created and led by violinist Lindsay Deutsch. Take3 has a flair for the wild and unexpected, dipping into various genres of music to make a place "where rock meets Bach."
The show will see the trio performing their take on jazz, pop, movie themes, and classical numbers as they bring roof-raising energy to audiences of all ages.
The March 24 performance tickets will be $25 for adults and $5 for students without a season or patron membership. Single tickets will be available at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater at HLGU. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at the Hannibal Concert Association's website.
For more information on this performance or any show on the HCA calendar, please follow the Association's page on Facebook or visit hannibal-concert-association.square.site.
