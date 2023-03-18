'Where Rock Meets Bach'

Acclaimed classical-crossover trio Take3 will perform at HLGU on March 24 as part of the Hannibal Concert Association's 2022-23 season.

 submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The fifth performance of the Hannibal Concert Association's 2022-23 season is scheduled for March 24 at Hannibal-LaGrange University.

The concert will feature Take3, a classical crossover trio created and led by violinist Lindsay Deutsch. Take3 has a flair for the wild and unexpected, dipping into various genres of music to make a place "where rock meets Bach."

