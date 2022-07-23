HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra is opening the door to newcomers and is inviting musicians to join in.

String players with at least one year of playing or lessons are encouraged to join the current HASO members at Huckleberry Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. on August 19. It promises to be an evening filled with music and fun and to give potential members the chance to sit in and see the type, style, and level of the orchestra.

