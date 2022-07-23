HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra is opening the door to newcomers and is inviting musicians to join in.
String players with at least one year of playing or lessons are encouraged to join the current HASO members at Huckleberry Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. on August 19. It promises to be an evening filled with music and fun and to give potential members the chance to sit in and see the type, style, and level of the orchestra.
The mission of the Hannibal Area String Orchestra is to bring fine string orchestral music to the people of Hannibal and surrounding areas and to provide an organization to allow local musicians to perform for audiences while encouraging young players to continue the experience. The orchestra currently has over 45 members ranging in age from grade school to senior citizens. HASO consists of violins, violas, cellos, string bass, and piano. Guitar and percussion are added as required for select pieces.
Potential new members will also be invited to join the orchestra for rehearsal at Hannibal-LaGrange University's Roland Fine Arts Center as the orchestra begins preparation for December's Christmas concert.
Orchestra practices are held on Saturday mornings and scheduled by experience level. Beginning Strings meet from 9:15-10 a.m. Intermediate Strings will practice from 10:10-10:55 a.m. Finally, the Advanced Strings will rehearse from 11:05-11:50 a.m.
Reservations are required for players who may be interested in joining the Hannibal Area String Orchestra. To make a reservation, please contact John Ferguson by email at jd.ferguson@charter.net or by phone at 573-406-9971.
