HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present the 2021 Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Roland Fine Arts Center.
The orchestra is slated to perform 11 pieces, each with a unique style to put audiences into the Christmas spirit. The selections include "Little Drummer Boy," "Evening Sleigh Ride," The Truth Sent From Above," and "Boughs of Holly."
The orchestra is currently comprised of three groups: the Beginning and Intermediate orchestras, both directed by Katie Schisler, and the Advanced orchestra, conducted by John Ferguson. In total, the Hannibal Area String Orchestra has around 45 members and includes piano, guitar, and percussion on select pieces.
Admission to the show is free to attend, with free-will offerings accepted to cover the cost of the music and other expenses. Audience members will be required to wear a mask during the performance. For more information, please contact John Ferguson at 573-406-9971 or jd.ferguson@charter.net or Katie Schisler at 573-822-3179 or kschisler@hannibal60.com.
