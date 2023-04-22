Hannibal, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present the Annual Spring Concert on April 30 in the Roland Fine Arts Center at Hannibal-La Grange University.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the three orchestral groups will capture the magic of movie music with 11 selections of songs that span many decades and are sure to please everyone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.