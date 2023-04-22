Hannibal, MO — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present the Annual Spring Concert on April 30 in the Roland Fine Arts Center at Hannibal-La Grange University.
Beginning at 3 p.m., the three orchestral groups will capture the magic of movie music with 11 selections of songs that span many decades and are sure to please everyone.
The Beginning Orchestra will play the bold theme from Pirates of the Caribbean, the beloved song "Feed the Birds" from Mary Poppins, and "Happy" from Despicable Me.
The Intermediate Orchestra will take the stage next, performing "City of Stars" from La La Land, and the lively "Viva La Vida" from many films including The Big Year. Then we take a trip into space with the theme from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," followed by the theme from "Star Trek."
The Advanced Orchestra will entertain the audience with the theme from "Cinema Paradiso," "Tonight" from West Side Story, and the theme from "Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian."
The finale of the concert will be "I Wan'na Be Like You" from the Jungle Book. All three orchestras will play this fun-filled song together.
The three orchestras are under the direction of Katie Schisler with John Ferguson as assistant director. The string orchestra currently has about 45 members including piano, guitars and percussion on some pieces.
The public is invited to attend this concert. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken to help cover the cost of music and other expenses.
