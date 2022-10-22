QUINCY — The Quincy University Hawk Express Jazz Band will host a free fall concert on Sunday afternoon.
Under the direction of Dr. Christine Damm, dean of the QU School of Fine Arts and Communication, Hawk Express will perform a wide array of jazz numbers, including "The Chicken," "String of Pearls," "#1 No Pickles," and "Birks Works." Senior Cody Collins, a music education major, will be featured on trumpet for "Feels So Good," while senior Kassidy Venvertloh will be featured on tenor saxophone for the ballad "Midnight Voyage."
