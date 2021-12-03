QUINCY — The The 2021 Heinze Dance Academy Benefit Christmas Recital will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Morrison Theater at the Quincy Junior High.
Students ages three and up will present holiday dances to various Christmas music, including "The Elves are in the Workshop," "Joy to the World," and "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year." The Heinze Dance Troupe will also have featured performers throughout the show, including Courtney Johnson performing a lyrical dance to "Come Dance With Me," Ella Ehmen with a lyrical solo to "Isn't She Lovely," and Emma Bainter with a lyrical solo to "I Could Have Danced All Night." Kyrissa Funk and Morgan Widmer will perform a jazz duet to "One Bad Apple," while troupe members will have an ensemble performance to "You Can't Stop the Beat."
Tickets for the show are $12 each at the door, with proceeds going to Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. This continues the tradition of the Heinze Dance Academy and Beth Heinze, with more than $45,000 donated over the years to various charities including the Good News of Christmas campaign, Meals on Wheels, Camp Callahan, and Special Olympics of Quincy, to name a few. Heinze, a 1991 graduate of Stephens College, owns and operates the Dance Academy, as well as instructing at Quincy University.
