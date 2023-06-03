QUINCY — Students of the Heinze Dance Academy will present the 30th annual Spring Dance concerts this weekend at the Morrison Theater, located inside Quincy Junior High.
Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 200 students ages three and up will be featured at the weekend's performances, ranging in style from ballet, pointe, lyrical, modern, and jazz.
Seventeen dances from the Heinze Dance Troupe will be featured, with all 38 members of the troupe coming together for the finale, "Salute to Classic TV," featuring a medley of songs.
Some highlights of the concert include: Senior Ada Kurk will perform a pointe solo to “Orchestra #2 in B Minor”; senior Kennedy Figge will perform a jazz solo to “So Am I”; senior Alden Barbagiovanni will perform a jazz solo to “Like That”; and senior Claire Westerman will perform a jazz solo to “Magic”.
Seniors Macy Schlipman and Ava Soltwedel will perform a lyrical duet to “Always Be Together”; Seniors Brooklynn Biggs, Grayson Pritts and Isabella Stupavsky will perform a jazz trio to “Blame It On The Boogie”; and owner Beth Heinze and instructor Brenna Phillips will also be performing.
Following Sunday's performances, which begin at 1 p.m., the announcement of "Most Improved Dancers" will be made.
