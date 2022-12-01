QUINCY — The fourth Battle for the Baton competition has come to the end, and Monica Hinkamper will have the honor of conducting the Quincy Symphony Orchestra during Saturday night's Christmas Spectacular concert.
Encore, the volunteer organization of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, started the Battle for the Baton fundraiser in 2014, hosting the event every other year. Past winners include Will Spear in 2014, Charlie Martin in 2016, and Saadia Aschemann in 2018. There was no competition in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.
The Battle is waged by collecting donations for the QSOA. This year's competitors were Hinkamper, Nora Baldner, Adam Duesterhaus, Josh Jones, and Tim Schrage. Together, the five raised over $17,000 to go toward project's targeting area students such as summer music camp scholarships, the Quincy Area Youth Orchestra, Chorus, and Kinderchoir, providing a monetary award and other gifts for winners of the annual Young Artist competition, among others. Each $10 donation counted as one vote for the candidate.
Thanks to her winning total, Hinkamper will conduct the Quincy Symphony for "Sleigh Ride" during Saturday's concert at the Morrison Theater in the Quincy Junior High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.