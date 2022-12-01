The Battlers for the Baton

This year's competitor in the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association's Battle fro the Baton (l to r): Nora Baldner, Josh Jones, Adam Duesterhaus, and winner Monica Hinkamper (not pictured: Tim Schrage).

QUINCY — The fourth Battle for the Baton competition has come to the end, and Monica Hinkamper will have the honor of conducting the Quincy Symphony Orchestra during Saturday night's Christmas Spectacular concert.

Encore, the volunteer organization of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, started the Battle for the Baton fundraiser in 2014, hosting the event every other year. Past winners include Will Spear in 2014, Charlie Martin in 2016, and Saadia Aschemann in 2018. There was no competition in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

