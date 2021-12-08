Holiday jazz concert being hosted by the Hannibal Arts Council

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will offer the public a chance to enjoy a hot holiday jazz performance at 6 p.m. on December 19.
Hosted at the HAC office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal, the concert will feature pianist Bill Morrison and guest musicians Marty Morrison on drums, Bennett Wood on saxophone, Tom Byrne on guitar, and Jim Batson on bass. The performance will feature smooth jazz numbers as well as holiday favorites with a jazz twist. The HAC office will be transformed to give the feel of a jazz nightclub for the show.
Tickets are required due to limited space. Area students will be admitted free, with other tickets costing $15 in advance. To purchase tickets, stop by the Hannibal Arts Council office, call 573-221-6545, or go online to holiday-jazz.eventbrite.com.
