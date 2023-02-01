Scott Ian of Anthrax

Scott Ian of Anthrax

 Bad Wolf Media/Mike Sorensen

Following a successful run of shows last summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society have partnered up for a second run of shows, this time bringing thrash icons Exodus on the road with them.

Ahead of the tour's stop at The Factory in Chesterfield, Mo. on Feb. 8, I had the chance to speak with a couple of the key players bringing that loud, heavy show across North America.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.