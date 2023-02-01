Following a successful run of shows last summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society have partnered up for a second run of shows, this time bringing thrash icons Exodus on the road with them.
Ahead of the tour's stop at The Factory in Chesterfield, Mo. on Feb. 8, I had the chance to speak with a couple of the key players bringing that loud, heavy show across North America.
Scott Ian, co-founder and rhythm guitarist for one of the "Big Four" of thrash metal, Anthrax, took some time to share his thoughts on playing live, the expected next album, and the time he almost became a Terminator.
MS: I appreciate you taking some time today. It's an honor to speak with you.
SI: Oh, yeah, no worries. Thank you.
MS: We're coming up on the St. Louis show. So I'm excited for that, to get to come and see you guys again. You guys in Anthrax has been out over 40 years now, giving fans everything they want. For yourself, doing it for that many years, how do you keep it fresh for yourself? Because you don't ever look like you're running out of steam up there.
SI: It doesn't get boring. I've never had to find ways to press myself. It's exciting enough, inherently, what what we do. For me, it's about getting on stage every night. I could honestly say that's something that's never gotten old, all the time we have on stage. It's a privilege to be there. And that excitement, that last hour leading up to going out, when I'm warming up, that feeling and that energy never changed. And then getting the go out on stage and, you know, give everything I have to that audience that's shown up to see ya. I don't need to do anything to keep it fresh. It's different every night.
I guess maybe that's the answer. You're playing a different crowd every night then. So it's always new.
MS: Along with Anthrax you go out with your wife's band (Motor Sister), and you've got some other projects going on. So it seems like the passion is there to be out on stage no matter what you're playing.
SI: I love playing music with other people. If I break it down, you boil it down to its essence, it's really just that. Since I was a kid taking guitar lessons, I always wanted to jam with other musicians. It was okay to sit in my room and practice and learn songs. But like if I could sit in a room with another guitar player, or even better, a drummer. That was harder to find, because I grew up in like New York City and lived in an apartment building and all my friends lived in apartment buildings. It's kind of tough to have a drum set in an apartment building, but on the off chance that you found a drummer to jam with it was, it was mind blowing. To actually be in a room with someone playing drums. I think just that love of being in a room with other people and playing music, it's just always been that way. I love playing music with other people and sharing that.
MS: This is the second run of shows that Anthrax is out with Black Label Society, with Exodus added for this round. Does that mean it's probably a safe bet to say you guys had a good time last year?
SI: Oh, yeah. We were already friends. We've known Zakk since 1989. We met back when we were opening for Ozzy. So we get along great. Then the shows last year were really successful, of course. That's what the business cares about. Once tickets are selling, we were hoping we would get to do more. And they did really well. So then, of course, you get the call saying "we want to do more." And everybody said, yes, yes, of course. These dates so far, have been even bigger and better.
We just came out of western Canada, Vancouver, and continued in Calgary and Winnipeg, and we were playing like small hockey arenas. Some of those markets, like my guitar tech turned to me one night and said "when did you become an arena band, and packings the places?" So it's been a great package. We're already talking about leg three in Europe at some point, you know, schedules permitting. It probably won't happen 'til next year, but we're already talking about it, because we want to keep this going.
MS: Speaking of the schedules, I know you guys have been talking for a bit, between the pandemic and touring slowing things down, you've been talking about the follow up to "For All Kings." You've got this tour going on, and then Charlie's going to be out doing some of the Pantera stuff. Are you still planning on getting into the studio for that follow up later this year?
SI: I guess planning is very loose. We're trying, and that's the idea. It would be really great if we could just make a spreadsheet and write the things down and be on a schedule, and then actually have that happen. But when it comes to making records, it just doesn't work that way. Not for us anyway. We can't say "yeah, we're going in next week and be done in a month." We have a lot of material, it's just a case of us getting into a real headspace to be able to finish it. Touring, honestly, is a distraction from that. We've never been a band that's been able to get records done on tour, sitting backstage, writing songs, and playing them. There's just too much going on in our day. And being in tour-mode and being so focused on making sure that the show is everything it needs to be, I just feel like I don't have the brain space to do the other thing, as well. My whole day, from the time I get up 'til the time the show is over, is focused on making sure the show is 100%.
It's just a case of finding those windows of time. And we've got, what, two years to make up for. We lost two years of touring, you know, and we're not a bunch of 20 year olds. So that's a long time. It's also two years of writing. I mean, if it wasn't for COVID and the three year break, we would have had an album written, would have gotten it done. But we couldn't travel. And besides that, there the fact of what it did to, you know, creativity. "nobody was in a real space where that was going to happen anyway. I guess what I can say is, my really long winded answer is, we're trying to make that happen. We would love to have a record out some point '24.
MS: I've never been a musician of any kind, live or otherwise. But I can imagine it's a different mindset between playing on stage and playing in a studio. So I can see that gear shift, needing to happen.
SI: It's not the playing in the studio, it's the writing the songs. It's having all your focus, being able to know that when you're in a room working on something new, and putting together arrangements, and writing lyrics, that what you're doing is as great as it can be. To the point where you're so happy with it, you're willing to commit that to eternity. Because once we make a record, that's it, that lasts forever as long as people listen to music. They can go back and listen to this. People do go back and listen to "Among The Living" from from the time it came out in '87 until there's no more ways to listen to music at some point in the future.
In this statement, this timestamp of what you were as a band, and that's a lot to commit to knowing that, all right, we're committing this...well, we used to say we're committing it to vinyl, then we're committing this CD. Now, I don't even know what to say anymore. Maybe we say we're coming into vinyl again. But you're committing yourself to forever. That's a big decision, to be able to say "Okay, we're done. We're ready to go in the studio."
MS: I can only imagine how that feels. And then to see the response when get to tour it and you see the people singing those songs back to you.
SI: It's great. Yeah, that's all wrapped up in why this never gets old question.
MS: With the shows the show coming up here in St. Louis, and the shows you're doing elsewhere, what would you want to tell fans? If this is their first time out, besides asking them what took so long, what would you want to let them know they should expect from an Anthrax show?
SI: It's good question. I don't know. It's very very high energy. You know, I don't know what to expect from Anthrax show. We're really good at what we do. I don't know how to really break it down for someone who has never stood in the audience and watched my band. I know there's just a sh**-ton of energy that I feel is one of the reasons why we're still playing shows, and getting to do this all these years later. People see an Anthrax show, and then they want to see another Anthrax show. Because we're just really, really great at what we do live. It's just something that we really enjoy. It's something that we've always just excelled at, being a live band, from the earliest days.
The idea of just someone letting us get on stage, and do what we can do, it was incredible that we would even be allowed to get on a stage. So our attitude was "someone's going to give us a stage to play on, we need to own that and, and we need to be so good that they're going to want to ask us back." That's always been the attitude. We want people to walk out of there having their head f***ing blown off like that movie "Scanners." That's what I want to do to people, I want their heads to explode by the end of the night, in a good way, and walk out of there feeling like, "well, I just had the f***ing best time of the whole year. And I feel great. All my troubles are left on that, that sweaty, dirty floor of the venue. And I can't wait to do that again."
MS: I've had the pleasure of seeing you guys a couple of times, and being able to photograph one of the shows a couple years ago in St. Louis. And all of that energy comes out, I can tell you from standing right there and just watching you, it. It absolutely comes across.
SI: Very cool, and thank you.
MS: I did want to change gears just a little bit here. You've done obviously, music videos, but you've been in front of the camera a few times, things like "The Walking Dead," wearing prosthetics, and a couple of other things. Is that something that you have a desire to do more of that sort of thing? Or is that just something you do for fun occasionally?
SI: I'm just really lucky that I have lots of friends in those worlds, you know, in makeup effects, in writing for television and movies, actor friends. I have a lot of friends who, because of my love of horror and sci-fi and all that, you know, I've just been lucky to make a lot of friends in those places. Sometimes it's because they're fans of my band, so that opens the door, which is great. So I've been lucky that some of those friends are in positions to put me in the shows they work on. It's never it's not like I'm out there auditioning.
I've only ever done that once. A friend of mine, years ago, there was a was a short lived series, "The Sarah Connor Chronicles," With Lena Headey from "Game of Thrones." She was playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator universe. A buddy of mine, it was his show, and he had me audition to play a terminator in an episode, which pretty much dream come true. Like, "Hey, do you want to play a terminator?" Those are the phone calls, like, that's the best phone call you could ever get. And I actually had to audition for it, because the network needed to okay it and all that. I had a couple of lines, and I went in and I did my audition. I was super nervous, but they told me I did great, that I nailed it, and I could totally have the part on the show. That was just a one episode thing. It wasn't like I was going to be THE terminator on the show every episode. It was just a one short thing in one episode.
The only caveat to be playing the part was I was going to have to shave my beard off. I was like, man, if you can tell me it's going to be like a reoccurring thing, like maybe I'll be in a bunch of episodes, I'll chop it off right now. But for just for two minutes in this one thing, I don't know if I'd want to do that. They said "we can't promise you your guy is going to come back." So I ended up passing on it. It was probably for the best anyway. The show ended up getting canceled.
But like I was saying, it's not like I go out on auditions. My buddy, Greg Nicotero, directs and runs all the effects and stuff on "Walking Dead." He got me to do a walker on that. And my buddy Dan was the showrunner and co-creator of "Game of Thrones," and he got me to be a White Walker on that. I would love to do more, you know, but I'm not actively pursuing it."
MS: It does look like Marvel is going to be looking for a new Wolverine in the next couple of years. So just keep that in mind.
SI: I'm way too old and not being in good enough shape to ever, ever be that guy. The only thing I have going for me it's the height, if you want to stick with the books. But they don't even need the guy to be short, because Hugh Jackman is really tall, and has proven that you can still be tall and play Wolverine.
MS: The only other question I've got and this is just more of a personal curiosity. Again, I've not been I've been on the road for anything. But outside of practice, soundchecks, things like that, what what do you do to pass the time off that you get, you know, days off or between shows?
SI: Well, on this tour, specifically, it's been so cold where we been in the last couple of days, you don't do anything. You sit inside with like two hoodies on in the venue that have the heat on. I'm not joking, yesterday the high was minus three. It was like minus 17 at the border last night where we crossed back into the States. I've never felt cold like that before.
But to actually answer your question, when I'm on tour, my days are made up of really just kind of keeping my movement all day to a minimum. I really try and save every bit of energy I can for showtime. So really, I stretch a bunch. That obviously helps me. There'll be a bunch of stretching throughout the day. I read, I watch TV shows, I watch movies, just really try and keep my movement to a minimum until an hour before showtime. Then I've got like 30 minutes of stretching and 30 minutes of guitar warm up. And then we're on stage. It's a very, very scheduled, regimented kind of existence on tour. I really am trying to save every bit of energy for the stage every day.
If I'm in some city where there's specific things like, if I'm in Rome but I don't have a day off, I'm probably gonna go out and walk around a bit, you know what I mean? I'll worry about it later if I walked around for four hours. But generally, it's it's a whole lot of nothing really, just focused on making sure I have everything I need once I walk on stage.
MS: Is there anything you'd want to put out to the fans for the upcoming shows, any words you want to share with anyone?
SI: Yeah, just looking forward to getting back to St. Louis. And you don't want to miss this. It's just an unbelievable package. I mean, all three bands, fire. All three bands, you know, offer something very different musically. And it's just a really great combination. And I would dare to say, this will be the heaviest show you will see all year.
As of this writing, tickets are still available for the tour stop in Chesterfield at the Factory. Tickets can be found through the bands' websites or at thefactorystl.com. Don't forget to check out my conversation with Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.