Brent Smith of Shinedown

Brent Smith of Shinedown, seen here from Sept. 5 2022, will once again take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sunday to kick off the fall run of the "Revolutions Live" tour, along with Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

 Bad Wolf Media/Mike Sorensen

Shinedown have been out on the rock-and-roll road almost non-stop since the beginning of 2022, bringing their flavor of hard rock to tens of thousands of fans across the country and around the world. When they walked off the stage in Niagara Falls, Ontario on July 23, that was originally scheduled to be the end of the road for this tour. But things move fast in the rock world, and plans change.

On Sunday, Shinedown, Papa Roach, and Spiritbox will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. It’s the kick-off show to a fall run of concerts that will last through the end of October. Ahead of that first show, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith took a few minutes to talk about his philosophies of life, what it means to see the crowd every night, and what fans can expect when the lights go up on “Revolutions Live” fall tour.

