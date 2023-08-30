Shinedown have been out on the rock-and-roll road almost non-stop since the beginning of 2022, bringing their flavor of hard rock to tens of thousands of fans across the country and around the world. When they walked off the stage in Niagara Falls, Ontario on July 23, that was originally scheduled to be the end of the road for this tour. But things move fast in the rock world, and plans change.
On Sunday, Shinedown, Papa Roach, and Spiritbox will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. It’s the kick-off show to a fall run of concerts that will last through the end of October. Ahead of that first show, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith took a few minutes to talk about his philosophies of life, what it means to see the crowd every night, and what fans can expect when the lights go up on “Revolutions Live” fall tour.
Brent Smith: Thanks for taking the time out of your day to do the piece and chat with me.
Mike Sorensen: Well, I appreciate it. I know you got plenty to do out there. You guys are always staying busy.
BS: Yeah, but it's St. Louis, man. It's the first show of the tour, we want to make sure that everybody gets exactly what they want, which is the biggest rock show of the year. So that's what we're trying to produce for everyone.
MS: Well, I know you guys are getting ready for the next leg of this tour. You guys have been on the road, basically, for the last two years. I know you were just talking about wanting to bring the best show. What does it mean to you guys as a band, to be able to get out there in front of live audiences and feel that energy coming back to you?
BS: Honestly, it's the lifeblood of the band. It has been from day one. The audience has always allowed us to be ourselves and to evolve and to grow. With the evolution of the music comes the evolution of the show, and we try to never phone it in. We always take all of those assets that the audience has allowed us to be able to build these shows to a certain level. And we always put it back into the performances.
We've always said that Shinedown only has one boss, it just happens to be everybody in the audience. And that's 1,000% true with this particular tour. “Planet Zero” has been out now for about 14 months, and we've been focusing on it since last year. One of the things that I wanted to do last year on the tour was I wanted to bring our boy Jelly Roll out on tour, along with John Harvie. We did that last year. Coming into this year, we wanted to be able to bring Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New out earlier this year in arenas, and we were able to do that. It was a super successful tour.
We weren't particularly looking at doing another fall tour this year. But I called Jacoby from Papa Roach to find out what they were doing. It had been a minute since we had toured together, and they've got a lot going on right now, and we have a lot going on right now. He immediately said, “If it's with you guys, then we're all about it.”
The other big thing was, I guess selfishly for me, there has been a band in the last four years that I really have just been enamored by and that’s Spiritbox. I'm such a big fan, and the fact that I was able to talk to them, and they were all about doing this tour. We just wanted to put it together and we feel grateful that that's exactly what we've been able to do. We hope people are ready because we got a big show coming for them.
MS: I managed to catch the show in St. Louis last year with Jelly Roll, and it was an amazing show. I saw Spiritbox last year up in Peoria, and Papa Roach, of course, are always great performer. So I think it's gonna be a great show. Start to finish.
BS: Yeah, and the cool thing about Papa Roach this time around, I don't want to give too much away, but they're really kind of doing some cool things with this particular show. We want him to have full access with the stage. They're coming out as main support, and obviously opening up, but we told both bands “whatever we can do to make sure that you can bring your A-game, that's what we we want to do.” So there's a lot of surprises, not only from our side with Shinedown, but they're kind of redoing their entire show for this particular tour. So it's gonna be really cool to watch.
MS: I was already excited for the show, now I'm ready for it even more.
BS: Yeah, we're not just gonna roll in saying “bells and whistles.” We're definitely gonna put an emphasis on the sonic side of his show. One of the things that we were very specific about was the audio that we're bringing in for this particular tour. It's of a very unique caliber. And the PA system that we're going to be bringing out on this tour is pretty advanced. That's all on purpose, because we want the sound quality to be just out of this world for everybody. So we’ve got a lot of cool things that we're bringing into this tour.
MS: One thing I wanted to ask is, I'm actually a little bit older than you. To me, I still think of you as a new act, but you guys have been out there now for a little more than 20 years. What has been the mentality, or the view shift from going from the upstart band coming onto the scene to being one of the veterans at the top of the industry right now?
BS: If I'm being honest with you, we don't look back very often. And what I mean by that is age is just a number to us. We're respectful for our decades in this industry, but we’re continuing to move forward.
But there has to be a leader of the ship, which a lot of people would say would be me, but I'm only as good as the people I surround myself with. What I kind of did early on, I think, was that vessel that I am in charge of, and the people around me, I removed the rear view mirror a long time ago. The reason for that is I'm always looking ahead, I try not to think back. It's nice to reminisce, but you can't really live in the past for too long. You have to look forward, and you need to be need to be grateful for everything that has happened. It's a competitive industry. They call it the music business for a reason, and the word business is in the title. So you have to have a fundamental understanding of that. For me, personally, I've always kind of had the left and the right side of my brain the work needed.
We try to just look at what we've done, what we've achieved, and what we've accomplished. But there are mountains, so I'll give you an example: if me and you were at basecamp at a mountain, and I was just there on my own and I'm looking up at this massive structure in front of me. I think to myself, there is no way I can get to the top of this on my own. I might be right. But if you come into the picture, and me and you do it together, I bet we can get to the top of it. And then if you know somebody that can be brought into the picture, then there's three of us instead of one of us, we could most certainly get to the top of it. And then they bring somebody in, and all of a sudden you've developed a crew, all of a sudden, you've developed a family, all of a sudden, it's not just you, you're all working together. In that case, I guarantee you there's no mountain that you can't climb.
Once you get to the top of each one of those mountains, you take a moment to reflect, high five, give each other a hug, say good job. Then you go find a bigger mountain. That's just the way that we look at it. That's just kind of the way we are.
MS: I know along with your bandmates, part of that same philosophy, you guys are well known because you take the time to acknowledge the folks at the show working the show. Not just your own crew, but security, photographers, others there at the stage. What prompted you originally to start that kind of recognition?
BS: I think I know what you're talking about. At Shinedown shows, usually it's the first two songs we play, and then I acknowledge the audience. I ask audience to raise their hand if this is the first time that they're seeing Shinedown. Then I ask everybody to look to the left and look to the right, and understand that the person next to you, you may have not met them until tonight's event. So we're going to change that. We tell everybody turn to your neighbor and high five, shake hands, tell everybody it's nice to see him at the show.
I honestly think that came from a southern upbringing. When I was a kid, I remember being in church - I haven’t been to church in a lot of years - but I remember from my youth, that there was this one pastor that said to the to the congregation, you guys, men, women, girls, you may be strangers to one another. So I want you to introduce yourselves to each other so that we're no longer strangers. And that's kind of something that I've utilized over the years when I started to do that. The reason I do it is because I want to break the ice with the audience and the people at the venue to understand that for this moment in time, this is your show. This is an event that you all chose to be at. We’re the reason that you're here, but you're the reason that we're here, too, is what I'm saying.
A lot of times when you go see a concert, you're around total strangers, you know what I mean? And I didn't want that to be the case when Shinedown was in your town and your city and your country. So that's why we do it. We kind of break the ice with the audience and everybody at the venue to let everyone know we're all in here together. This is all about us at this moment in time, this is your all show. And we're all here to celebrate. So it really just became an icebreaker more than anything.
MS: I wanted to ask about the songwriting you do. I know with things like “Planet Zero,” and even going back to “Second Chance,” some times people interpret your lyrics different than maybe how you intended. How do you handle that, when someone tells you it means something different than it means to you?
BS: You know, as time has gone on, and with the consumption of music, and how people get it now more quickly than ever, and it's just a different world. In regards to the arts, my whole thing has always been this: A lot of times I won't describe what the song means to me. I want the person that is listening to hear whatever they need the song to be for them. That's what's important. You don't necessarily need to know what it means to me, because it's my experience with it. Yes, I might have been the author, and I might have been the writer of it. And it does mean something to me specifically, probably. But I don't want to take that away from you. That's the beauty of songs, they can become whatever you need them to be at that moment in time.
The cool thing about songs is that they can evolve over time, like a song can mean one thing when you first hear it, and then 10 years later, you hear it again, or it's been a part of your catalogue, but all of a sudden, everything in your life is a little bit different. You've grown a little, you know, you've grown and you look at the world differently, and you've evolved as well. All of a sudden you hear the song for the first time because you realize, well maybe it didn't mean that necessarily.
Now maybe in my life, it means this for me, that's the beauty of music, like it can constantly evolve. I'm in a band that's been talking about mental health for the better part of two decades before it was something that was being discussed in the media. I'm glad it's being discussed in the media. But the focus of a lot of Shinedown songs are built inside of what struggle is and what tenacity is, and what perseverance is. It's all part of the same dynamic, which is to move forward and to grow as an individual. And to help your fellow man, woman, child, your society, and your species.
This planet that we inhabit, together, my biggest focus with most of the music has always been that I don't want people to necessarily focus on a plan B for their life. I know that might sound scary, but whatever your A-plan is, I feel like that's what you need to go after. It doesn't matter how long it takes you to get there. It just matters that you get there. The idea of being afraid to fail, I tried to completely squash that with people because I say to them “you need to fail, you need to fail a lot, actually. You need to understand that it's going to teach you, and that your life and your legacy is not going to be built by your failure, your life and your legacy is going to be built by the fact that you refused to give up.”
So it's kind of the yin and the yang. It's one of the reasons I named the band Shinedown in the first place. Everything that's good has a little bit of bad. And everything that's bad has a little bit of good. It's all about balance. Sometimes you gotta fall into a hole to figure out how to get out of the hole.
MS: I know I'm kind of just shifting gears and jumping around here a little bit. But one thing I always fascinated by is to find out, when you have some downtime while you're on the road – and you guys are on the road a lot – how do you keep it interesting for yourself on days off, or if you got a few hours before a show. What do you like to do with your free time?
BS: If I'm being honest with you, I don't have a lot of downtime. I'm on the road 280 days out of the year, even if we're not on cycle, because I'm also doing a lot of business for the band. I'm usually looking two years ahead. Where do I see the band two years from now, or even a year from now, so I'm always kind of forward momentum. Obviously, I'm human, so I need the rest and I need breaks and my instrument is my voice. It's not something that I can just like plug in, or if I break a string just restring it, or I dropped a stick, I can just grab another one or what have you. I often tell people when I'm on the road, I think people assume a lot of times that it's very lonely. But I'm around a lot of people all the time. So on my days off, when I'm on tour, I kind of relish them very much, because I don't have to talk, I can kind of work on emails, things like that.
I mean, if I need to talk to somebody, I will. But being on the road, and being a vocalist, you have to remember that singing isn't what wears your voice out, talking is what wears your voice out on the road. So when we're touring, I try to make sure I’m exercising and eating right. Fitness is a huge part of my life. Your body is your temple, so what you put in it is what you get out of it. From a psychological standpoint, also, I'm doing a lot of the business for the band as well. So I need to be able to really kind of focus on prioritizing my time.
The downtime that I do have, I try to make sure that the number one person in my life is my son. My son is going to be 16 in December. And I don't want to disrupt his world and his schedule and what he's doing, but I've never made it about me, I've always made it about him. My focus is being with my son, when I have the most time to separate from what the band is doing. But it it varies, to be honest with you, it varies from day to day, from year to year, from cycle to cycle. I kind of have to just always take a deep breath and really look at the big picture, focus on the big picture.
MS: All right, well, since you just mentioned, I will help you save the voice a little bit. I've just got one more thing, just anything you want to put out to fans who this might be their 40th time seeing you guys or might be their first show coming up in a couple of weeks, anything they should expect going into the show?
BS: My biggest thing is just to let all of the St. Louis area know that we consider St. Louis Shinedown country. That city has been there for us from day one, and that we just love and appreciate them. And we want to bring them the best show possible. Whether it's your first time, or it's your 200th time seeing us, we are going to give you every single thing that we got. We just want everybody to have a great time. we're so very appreciative of everybody in the audience and the people that have supported us over the years. The whole reason we're allowed to be ourselves is because the audience said so. So we owe all that to them. So get ready for a big show, man.
Shinedown returns to the stage Sept 3 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. Tickets for the fall leg of the “Revolutions Live” show can be purchased at shinedown.com
