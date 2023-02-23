The Oakley-Lindsay Center will come alive once again with the sounds of some of the best party-rock bands of the '70s and '80s on Saturday when Minn.-based Hairball hits the stage.
With a core band of Brian HBK on bass and vocals, guitarist and vocalist Happy, and Billy behind the kit, Hairball has a rotating roster of three lead singers: Kris Vox who performs as, among others, Paul Stanley and Rob Halford; Joe Dandy, who hits the stage as David Lee Roth and Ozzy Osbourne in his repertoire; and Dave Moody, who dons the gear of Dee Snider and Gene Simmons among many more.
Last week, ahead of this year's stop in the Gem City, Dave Moody took a few minutes to chat with me about keeping the Hairball show fresh, his eclectic performance history, and what the crowd in Quincy can expect when Hairball's bombastic celebration of arena rock rolls back into town.
Mike Sorensen: "You guys are getting ready to come back and visit with us next week and just wanted to chat with you about that a little bit. I know last year you told me it was your first visit to Quincy with the band. How did we do as far as welcoming a guest into the community?"
Dave Moody: "Phenomenal. Great town, great people, great rock and roll crowd. We absolutely loved it and had a total blast showing up there."
MS: "When you're on stage you jump from AC/DC to Twisted Sister to Quiet Riot. How do you make a choice what songs you're going to do and where they fall in the setlist? I've got to imagine changing from Gene Simmons to Dee Snider isn't the quickest changeover."
DM: "That was a little of a learning curve. It's interesting how it all comes together. You have your costumes laid out properly so when you set everything out, it's done with great care, knowing what you got coming up so you can just get in there and get out real quick.
"As far as the setlist goes, we keep the setlist from every show that we do across the country. So we know that we're not repeating anything too much when we come back, and that we're giving a fresh show to the crowd."
MS: "I know you just touched on it a little bit, you guys have a really deep catalogue to pull from. How does the band get together to decide what songs are going to be in that 25 or 30 songs for the show?"
DM: "There's certain things that you just can't get away from, you know, there's stuff that you're going to have to do. People expect it, because they're fan favorites. They're going to want to see KISS, they're going to want to see Twisted Sister, they're going to want to see AC/DC. So what we try to do is sprinkle in some stuff that we didn't do the last time, some things like Quiet Riot or Cinderella or Judas Priest, or even Prince or things of that nature that you don't normally see. Those are alternates that we allow for, for the crowd to go "Oh my God, they did Blackie Lawless tonight." And that's what makes it so special is because of the surprises that come up during the show."
MS: "Well, that answers my question perfectly. But now you've also put it in my head that I want to see you do a Prince song in the Dee Snider gear, because that would just be incredible."
DM: "Well, we'll probably have to mark that as things that probably won't happen, right?"
MS: "All of these bands that you've just mentioned, you told me last year this is the music that you grew up with. So it's just in your blood. With that being the case, how did you find yourself standing on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry with Billy Ray Cyrus?"
DM: "You know, Billy is a dear friend. He's a great boss, but a better friend. I remember that day very clearly. I had an audition with the band, and it went really, really well. I ended up playing with him for about 10 years and touring the world. What an incredible human being he is. Like I said, an even better friend, and I'm very proud of that period of my career."
MS: "It's definitely a great line to see on a resume, and your resume, you've kind of done a little bit of everything. And over the past couple of years, you've done a lot more of everything doing the various numbers with Hairball, and you guys are just all over the country all the time."
DM: I"t's about 130 shows a year. I'm gone about 200 days out of the year from my home touring the country and meeting great people in the United States and abroad. We're going to Mexico this year, and we're looking at other things that we're going to be doing out of the country that I can't really speak to yet. But yeah, we're nationwide."
MS: "I know Hairball has been playing Quincy the last several years. So I assume the crowd mostly knows what's coming when they walk in the door. But for anyone who this is going to be their first time or whatever the case, what would your message be for what they should expect when you guys hit the stage?"
DM: "Well, we have five video walls, we have more pyro than a '70s KISS concert. We're there to burn your eyes out of your head, make your gums bleed and leave you sticky, broken, and confused. We're there to make you raise your beer up in the air and sing the favorite hits to the songs that you grew up, slapping each other on the back and having the best time that you've ever had, especially in the last 20 years. I can guarantee you this, when you come to our show, you are going to float out of the room, because we preach the gospel of rock and roll like nobody else. And we come in there with the intent to throw down and make you enjoy your evening, you have no choice in the matter. We are going to have fun. And you are going to leave that place filled with the spirit of rock and roll. Sound like a good time?"
MS: "Absolutely. I think I've covered the show the last two or three years and maybe one even before that. I've had people say "Well, you're going to the same show," and I have to let them know It's not the same show every year. There's songs that you're familiar with. But it's not the same show."
DM: "It is not. Like I said, we go back to those setlists and see what it is that we could do differently. To add to the show, and that makes it a different production."
MS: "I'm looking forward to being there again next week. What do you want to tell folks in our community here, just share the word, on the band, on the show, on just getting to come and visit us, whatever you want to share?"
DM: "Well, first of all, we're always grateful when people invite us into their town and you have a wonderful community. They're full of great rock and roll folks and hard-working people. And we're so honored to be invited to your town to play. More importantly, we're honored when you show up and celebrate the gospel with us. What we want to tell you is just come on out, have a good time, have a few beers. Like I said, you're going to be floating when you walk out of that place.
"For two hours, you're not going to think about your problems. You're not going to think about your bills, you're not going to think about anything outside of the venue that we're playing. You're just going to be consumed with the power and the glory of rock and roll. That's what we're going to do for you and Quincy next week."
General admission tickets are on sale now for $25 each at oakleylinsdaycenter.com. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket-holders, 6 p.m. for general admission, with local band Soul Shaker taking the stage at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.