I Wanna Rock

Hairball singer Dave Moody, dressed as Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, has fun with guitarist Happy at the 2022 performance at Quincy's Oakley-Lindsay Center. The bombastic arena-rock party hits the Gem City again on Saturday night.

 Bad Wolf Media/Mike Sorensen

The Oakley-Lindsay Center will come alive once again with the sounds of some of the best party-rock bands of the '70s and '80s on Saturday when Minn.-based Hairball hits the stage. 

With a core band of Brian HBK on bass and vocals, guitarist and vocalist Happy, and Billy behind the kit, Hairball has a rotating roster of three lead singers: Kris Vox who performs as, among others, Paul Stanley and Rob Halford; Joe Dandy, who hits the stage as David Lee Roth and Ozzy Osbourne in his repertoire; and Dave Moody, who dons the gear of Dee Snider and Gene Simmons among many more.

